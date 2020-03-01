MIDDLEBURY – The Middlebury Performing Arts Society is celebrating its 100th year – claimed to be the longest running concerts series in Vermont – with some pretty high-end performers. Friday’s recital at the Mahaney Arts Center boasted two of this country’s real masters – if not three.
Masterful is the best way to describe the performance of cellist David Finckel and pianist Wu Han. The husband and wife are not only artistic directors of the celebrated Chamber Music of Lincoln Center, they are founders and artistic directors of Music@Menlo in the Silicon Valley.
Perhaps most rewarding of the traditional part of an excellently played program was Claude Debussy’s 1915 Sonata for Cello and Piano. Finckel and Wu Han avoided over-romanticizing this cleanly dramatic work. They managed a sensual intimacy that made their performance compelling and irresistible.
The third American master represented on the program was Burlington-bred composer Pierre Jalbert, now a music professor at Rice University in Houston. His “Ephemeral Objects,” commissioned by the series and heard in its word premiere, comprised seven short pieces, superficially disparate, but given their quality we might well hear them again. Jalbert’s harmonic and rhythmic language proved that today’s music can be challenging, reassuring and decidedly “new” while remaining largely tonal.
Oversimplified, the opening “I. Sustained, mysterious; Lively” starkly commands attention before moving on its haunting journey. Of particular interest were “II. Placid, lyrical,” alternately warmly melodious and haunting; and “VI. Timeless,” with a charming cello melody contrasted by haunting piano, then reversing roles. The final “VII. Driving” proved imaginative in its use of the instruments, rhythmic and quick.
Finckel and Wu Han played the work as if it were written for them, and it was. What makes this duo most effective is its comfortable musical intimacy. Every performance is a conversation – and this is the ideal in chamber music.
The two excelled in the Romantic music. Their performance of Mendelssohn’s “Song Without Words” in D Major, Op. 109, was unaffected and exquisitely lyrical. Finckel played with a light tone and a pliable expressiveness, while Wu Han matched his expressiveness with clear articulation, all in the service of the music.
Chopin’s Sonata, Op. 65, isn’t a real masterpiece, save for the Largo, which received an exquisite and touching performance. The Beethoven’s Sonata No. 3 in A Major, Op. 69 was certainly well played, but lacked the gravitas to achieve its grandeur.
Possibly the best dessert, for the encore, Finckel and Wu Han offered a truly affecting performance of the Andante from Rachmaninoff’s Cello Sonata, Op. 19. It was gorgeous.
