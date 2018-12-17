The Vermont Symphony Orchestra’s Holiday Pops program had a new flavor this year, but that didn’t dull in the least the enthusiasm of the Paramount Theatre’s “packed-to-the-gills” audience Sunday. (The VSO performed the same program Friday at the Barre Opera House and Saturday at Burlington’s Flynn Center.)
This year’s new colors came from the VSO Chorus’ new conductor. José Daniel Flores-Caraballo, a native of Puerto Rico, brought a new choral style, but not without paying tribute to the revered traditions of his predecessor, the late great Robert De Cormier, founder of the chorus.
Indeed, perhaps the most beautiful part of the program was De Cormier’s intimate “Lullay My Liking,” performed with tenderness and sensitivity by the 100-voice choir. That was followed with fun, a deft delivery of “Ritsch Ratsch Filibom.” De Cormier would have been proud of his chorus.
In fact, the VSO Chorus is sounding great, its best since De Cormier retired several years ago. That was showcased in “There Shall a Star Come Out from Jacob” from Felix Mendelssohn’s unfinished oratorio “Christus,” Op. 97. Not only were the sections and voices balanced and diction and articulation clear, the sound was beautiful. Flores-Caraballo delivered the muted work’s gorgeous expressiveness.
There was nothing muted about the other Mendelssohn work on the program. The brilliant Willcocks arrangement of “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing” showcased not only the chorus, but the orchestra and the audience as well. Members of the audience were invited to join in for several carols — which it did with enthusiasm.
In fact, there were lots of carols. Medleys of a wide variety of Christmas songs, many familiar, were heard in different flavors. There was the English Gustav Holst’s “Christmas Day,” “The May Moods of Christmas, Suite 2” arranged by the great American choral director Robert Shaw (De Cormier’s mentor), and American pop composer Leroy Anderson’s “A Christmas Festival.” A delightful setting of the e.e. Cummings “Little Tree” received its Vermont premiere.
The program was hosted by Vermont comedian Hillary Boone. However, she was pretty straight until she accidentally preempted the musicians. That in itself was hilarious and from then on she was most entertaining.
The VSO alone opened the program with Edward German’s charming pseudo-Renaissance Three Dances from “Henry VIII.” Throughout the orchestra was in fine fettle.
Flores-Caraballo and the forces of the VSO successfully presented an entertaining audience-oriented holiday concert without resorting to schlock. In fact, there was some pretty fine music making.
jim.lowe
@timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.