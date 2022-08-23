Music royalty opened the 14th season of the Lake Champlain Chamber Music Festival Sunday at Colchester’s Elley-Long Music Center, but it was a new work by an up-and-coming 46-year-old composer that proved most memorable. Nokuthula Ngwenyama joined the Kalichstein-Laredo-Robinson Trio as not only as violist but composer of her deeply powerful Elegy.
Violinist and conductor Jaime Laredo and wife cellist Sharon Robinson, Guilford residents and among this country’s most beloved musicians, have often graced the stage of this pioneering Vermont festival. Since pianist Joseph Kalichstein’s sudden death in March, the Russian-born pianist Anna Polonsky has seemed to become a member of the trio.
Written at the invitation of the Kalichstein-Robinson-Trio and co-commissioned by the festival, Ngwenyama’s Elegy for piano quartet, which premiered in March, is a 12-minute work “mourning the souls lost to systemic racism.” Still, the work proved to be no funeral dirge, rather a complex and deeply touching celebration of humanity that recognizes its tragedy and celebrates its triumph.
Awakening with a toccata of shards of piercing music, an unsettled feeling ensues short phrases from the cello then the violin much higher. They morph into a haunting lyricism by all, interrupted by expressive solos by each of the four, gradually moving into a brighter period. That, of course, disintegrates, continuing this emotional roller coast to a tentatively optimistic finale. Employing largely traditional harmonic language, though very imaginatively, this expressive work proved substantial and compelling.
Interestingly, sharing the program with masterpieces of Mozart and Brahms, Sunday’s performance of Elegy was the most inspired. The four played with the passion and joy this work deserves, revealing it as an important work worthy of many more performances.
The major work on the program was Johannes Brahms’ 1861 Piano Quintet No 2 in E-flat Major, Op. 25. This sprawling work can easily become bogged down, but in the expert hands of Laredo, Ngwenyama, Robinson and Polonsky it achieved the Romantic grandeur it deserves. Particularly the slow movement, Andante co moto, delivered that delicious Brahms flavor.
Laredo played with his trademark shimming silvery sound, subtle nuances and natural expressiveness, and a deep understanding earned from many decades of experience. Ngwenyama matched Laredo’s expressiveness with her light but warm sound. Robinson added passionate brilliance. Polonsky was the anchor with her solid technique and natural musicality.
The program opened with Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s 1786 Piano Quartet No. 2 in E-flat Major, K. 493. The playing was expert throughout, but the piano part dominated — appropriately.
Polonsky’s performance was pure poetry. She delivered Mozart’s phrases expressively from the heart, without exaggeration, enjoying their singing quality. She also complemented the strings knowingly and subtly, resulting in a truly joyful performance.
The Lake Champlain Chamber Music Festival continues with daily public activities through Sunday, Aug. 28.
