LCCMF Review

From left, violinist Jaime Laredo, pianist Anna Polonsky, cellist Sharon Robinson and violist/composer Nokuthula Ngwenyama take a bow at the sold-out opening concert of the Lake Champlain Chamber Music Festival Sunday at the Elley-Long Music Center in Colchester.

 Photo by Luke Awtry

Music royalty opened the 14th season of the Lake Champlain Chamber Music Festival Sunday at Colchester’s Elley-Long Music Center, but it was a new work by an up-and-coming 46-year-old composer that proved most memorable. Nokuthula Ngwenyama joined the Kalichstein-Laredo-Robinson Trio as not only as violist but composer of her deeply powerful Elegy.

Violinist and conductor Jaime Laredo and wife cellist Sharon Robinson, Guilford residents and among this country’s most beloved musicians, have often graced the stage of this pioneering Vermont festival. Since pianist Joseph Kalichstein’s sudden death in March, the Russian-born pianist Anna Polonsky has seemed to become a member of the trio.

jim.lowe@timesargus.com / jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.