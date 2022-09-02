Manchester Review

Israeli violinist Vadim Gluzman was the soloist with Orpheus Chamber Orchestra in Vivaldi’s “Four Seasons” Thursday at the Manchester Music Festival.

Manchester Music Festival, for the penultimate concert of its 2022 season, presented the justly celebrated Orpheus Chamber Orchestra in a program that might be called “Baroque lite,” Thursday at the Arkell Pavilion of the Southern Vermont Arts Center in Manchester.

Pared down to 14 players, 15 for the Vivaldi, the conductor-less ensemble — even the concertmaster changed, as did every position change with each piece — performed a Baroque mainstay, a delightful contemporary take on the style, and a unique take on Vivaldi’s beloved “Four Seasons.”

