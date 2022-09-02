Manchester Music Festival, for the penultimate concert of its 2022 season, presented the justly celebrated Orpheus Chamber Orchestra in a program that might be called “Baroque lite,” Thursday at the Arkell Pavilion of the Southern Vermont Arts Center in Manchester.
Pared down to 14 players, 15 for the Vivaldi, the conductor-less ensemble — even the concertmaster changed, as did every position change with each piece — performed a Baroque mainstay, a delightful contemporary take on the style, and a unique take on Vivaldi’s beloved “Four Seasons.”
The program opened with the familiar 1729 “La Follia” Variations by Francesco Geminiani, spiced up a bit by a 2012 arrangement by Michi Winacho. Orpheus emphasized the dramatic — as did the arrangement — of these glorious, inventive and virtuosic variations. The performance was exciting and beautiful.
Intriguingly, Adolphus Hallstork’s 1992 Sonata da Chiesa employed the same theme and largely the same harmonic language as the Geminiani but with a modern accent. Seven short sections, each devoted to a spiritual theme, also had that Baroque pathos and electricity, especially when various percussion instruments were added. (Apparently, to play in Orpheus, it helps to be multitalented!) Here, too, the Orpheus performance was charismatic.
And then there was the Vivaldi. Antonio Vivaldi (1678-1741) was one of the greatest composers of the Baroque, greatly admired by J.S. Bach. “The Four Seasons,” four violin concerti inspired by poetry, have become beloved over the centuries for their deep beauty and brilliant Italian virtuosity. What we heard Thursday was something quite different.
The able soloist in the “Seasons,” Israeli violinist Vadim Gluzman, had his own ideas. Forgetting the cohesiveness and beauty of the work, his and Orpheus’ performance focused on sections within the movements, milking them for all the virtuosity — or entertainment — they could offer. The result might have been fun — much of the audience thought so — but it entirely ignored that which makes “The Four Seasons” one of the masterpieces of the Baroque.
The encore, in which Gluzman and Orpheus played of the slow movement of another Vivaldi violin concerto sensitively and beautifully, made partial amends.
Orpheus, please come back, but with a program that respects the depth and experience of the venerable audience of the Manchester Music Festival.
