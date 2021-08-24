COLCHESTER — After a year’s hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lake Chaplain Chamber Music Festival has returned for its 12th year at the Elley-Long Music Center. Sunday’s second concert introduced a young virtuosic string quartet and an emotionally gripping work by a living African American composer to an enthusiastic crowd.
The Boston-based Parker Quartet opened the program with Adolphus Hailstork’s impossibly beautiful 2002 Adagio for Strings. The composer (b. 1941) was a student of the famed Nadia Boulanger and is currently resident composer Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia.
Hailstork’s Adagio, to a degree, emanates from Samuel Barber’s Adagio for Strings — both are also string quartet movements — but the younger composer certainly had his own ideas, including more contemporary harmonic and rhythmic language.
The excellent performance by the Parker Quartet was heartfelt and exhilarating. In their capable hands, their clarity revealed the contrapuntal writing of operatic voices at work. At 5 minutes, the work felt much too short.
In residence at Harvard University, the Parker Quartet — violinists Daniel Chong and Ken Hamao, violist Bodner and cellist Kee Kim — has been the recipient of many awards, including the Young Concert Artists’ and a Grammy. Their style is virtuosic, yet cohesive. They all know where they are going — and how get there.
The Parker’s approach to the Schubert String’s Quintet in C Major, D. 956 — known as the “cello quintet” for its two cellos — was certainly personal. They were joined by renowned cellist Marcy Rosen, a senior artist at Marlboro Music Festival, for this chamber music monument.
The nearly hour-long quintet is most often treated as something of a continual rich tapestry, with individual instruments (or groups) and moods emerging to have their say.
The Parker deemed to separate those episodes and treat them more extremely, from very reserved to aggressively passionate. What the performance lost in cohesiveness, it made up in excitement.
Upcoming highlights of the Lake Champlain Chamber Music Festival include: “A Song by Mahler,” a new chamber opera by Mark Neikrug (Friday); Samuel Coleridge-Taylor’s 1895 F minor Clarinet Quintet with clarinetist David Shifrin (Saturday); Robert Schumann’s E-flat Major Piano Quartet, Op. 47 with pianist Gloria Chien and violinist Soovin Kim, LCCMF artistic directors, joined by violist Misha Amory and cellist Zlatomir Fung (Sunday); and selections from “Gedichte aus Rückert’s Liebesfrühling” by Robert and Clara Schumann with mezzo-soprano Jennifer Johnson Cano and Chien (Sunday).
jim.lowe
@timesargus.com / jim.lowe
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.