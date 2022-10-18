The Vermont Philharmonic is back! The state’s oldest community orchestra opened its first full season since the beginning of the COVID pandemic — its 64th — Saturday at the Highland Center for the Arts in Greensboro. And despite the hiatus, it was in fine fettle. (The program was repeated Sunday at the Barre Opera House.)
The excellent program, led by Music Director Lou Kosma, was titled “American Roots: Music by New World Composers,” and it is quite possible that members of the audience didn’t know any of the music. Yet they responded with enthusiasm.
The major work was Howard Hanson’s Symphony No. 2 in D-flat Major, Op. 30, dubbed the “Romantic.” The sprawling three-movement work was written on commission from Serge Koussevitzky for the 50th anniversary of the Boston Symphony Orchestra in 1930. Hanson was the director of the Eastman School of Music in Rochester, New York, for 40 years, and one of the great champions of new American music.
Kosma perhaps described the symphony best as very expressive movie music, and the orchestra delivered the work with a rich symphonic sound. The opening movement was sprawling and complex; the second beautifully sensual — with beautiful trumpet solos by Jim Duncan — and the final Allegro con brio was simply brilliant. The Philharmonic had long been preparing for this moment and it showed.
A very special moment in the concert was “Adoration” by African-American composer Florence Price, arranged by Robert Jones for winds and strings. Much in the style of Barber’s “Adagio for Strings,” it was tender and lovely — and that’s exactly what the Philharmonic delivered.
One work was by someone known by few as a composer. Deems Taylor (1885-1966) was far better known as the presenter of the New York Philharmonic’s radio broadcasts and the narrator for Disney’s original “Fantasia,” yet his 1960 “Three Century Suite” was a delightful modern take on the Baroque suite.
With a light touch throughout, Kosma and the Philharmonic enjoyed the stateliness of the Pavan, the charming Saraband, the lively Jig, and the delightful Rigadoon. The final “Bartholomew Faire” that grew from quietly Baroque to a grand Romantic finale. It was great fun.
Taylor’s grandson Michael Cook came to Vermont for the performance. It was only the second time he had heard the piece.
The program opened with the absolutely delightful Cuban dance Danzón No. 9 by Mexican composer Arturo Márquez. The combination of its irrepressible rhythms and brilliant colors, as well as the excellent performance made this wok simply irresistible.
Contrary to the belief of many programmers, a concert featuring largely unknown music — played well — can win over audiences.
That’s exactly what happened Saturday with the Vermont Philharmonic at the Highland Center for the Arts. Although there were a few rough moments, it was a most rewarding concert experience.
