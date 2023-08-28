Adamant Review
Pianist Adam Tendler and flutist Michael Avitable, who performed a recital of contemporary music at Adamant’s Frank Suchomel Memorial Arts Center Saturday afternoon, are pictured with the ceremonial leighs they were awarded by director Michael Suchomel after the concert. Tendler, a Barre native now living in New York, also played a solo recital in the evening.

 Jim Lowe / Staff photo

The Frank Suchomel Memorial Arts Center in Adamant closed its second annual summer concert series Saturday with a pair of fine concerts filled largely with music by composers most of the audiences had never heard of — and the response was enthusiastic, even grateful.

Pianist Adam Tendler, curator of the series, delivered a heartfelt performance of Ned Rorem’s 1949-50 Second Piano Sonata, a deeply rewarding work that reflects the composer’s brilliance as a vocal composer. Using largely tonal language and traditional rhythms, masterfully manipulated with imagination, the work is simultaneously accessible and challenging to the listener for its complexity — to say nothing of the pianist.

