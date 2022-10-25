Diana Fanning is one of those very few pianists whose performances of large masterpieces actually explain the music, a musical sort storytelling.
Fanning performed an impressive solo recital Sunday at Middlebury College’s Mahaney Center for the Arts. The Robison Concert Hall was nearly full as this college faculty member delivered the depths of music by Ravel, Boulanger, Chopin and Schubert.
It Franz Schubert’s Sonata No. 20 in A Major, D. 959, one of the composer’s final three, masterpieces all, that showcased Fanning’s ability to make sense of a large complex work, missing none of its pianistic flair. But first, she spoke to the audience, giving an easily accessible explanation of what was happening in this 30-minute-plus sprawling work — but there was nothing pedantic about her performance.
Fanning connected every idea and thought in the music so that it made sense from beginning to end. Speaking, she highlighted the misery of poverty and illness in Schubert’s life and how they might have been revealed in the slow movement, Andante. Regardless of any human story, the musical story emerged with a clarity and musical and emotional power I have seldom heard. It was a brilliant performance.
The same approach brought a flavor not often encountered in Frederic Chopin’s Ballade No. 3 in A-flat Major, Op 4. Often heard in a more virtuosic reading, Fanning’s performance was mostly lighter and more relaxed, as one line connected to another, one idea to another, building to real power. She said something about a failed romance between a mermaid and a human, but what I heard was a beautiful, sensual and exciting musical story told irresistibly.
Fanning’s technique is virtuosic, yet she uses it first for expression. She has a refined touch that allows her to deliver intimate details yet has plenty of power in her fingers to achieve real emotional power. Most importantly, it is controlled to achieve precisely what she wants. This was most important in the two French works on her program.
Maurice Ravel’s well-known Sonatine benefited from this kind of control. The opening Modéré was lyrical and dramatic, the Mouvement de menuet light as a French pastry, and the final Animé quick and driven but with a light touch. It was delight.
Perhaps most unusual were the Trois morceaux pour piano (Three Pieces for Piano) by Lili Boulanger (1893-1918), one of if not the greatest woman composer. Here, Fanning’s control and storytelling style made “D’un vieux Jardin (Of an Old Garden),” “D’un Jardin clair (Of a Bright Garden)” and “Cortège (Procession”)” simply irresistible. Such brevity, such greatness.
Middlebury College, indeed Vermont, is most fortunate to have a pianist and musician with this level of insight and the ability to communicate it.
