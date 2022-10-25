Fanning Review

Pianist Diana Fanning performed a solo recital at Middlebury College Sunday that revealed the inner workings of masterpieces by Schubert, Chopin, Ravel and Lili Boulanger.

 Photo by Tad Merrick

Diana Fanning is one of those very few pianists whose performances of large masterpieces actually explain the music, a musical sort storytelling.

Fanning performed an impressive solo recital Sunday at Middlebury College’s Mahaney Center for the Arts. The Robison Concert Hall was nearly full as this college faculty member delivered the depths of music by Ravel, Boulanger, Chopin and Schubert.

