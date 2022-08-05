Craftsbury Review
The Craftsbury Chamber Players — from left, Wendy Sharp, Mary Rowell, Marcantonio Barone, Mimi Hwang and Marka Gustavvson — perform Giovanni Sgamabatti’s 1886 Piano Quintet No. 1 Thursday at Hardwick Town Hall. The July 13-Aug. 17 series also presents concerts at the First Baptist Church in Burlington.

 Jim Lowe / Staff photo

The Craftsbury Chamber Players continued their 56-year tradition of fine performances of intriguing programming Thursday at the Hardwick Town House. On the menu were works by Italian composers, known and unknown, from Baroque to 20th century. (The program was also performed Thursday at Burlington’s First Baptist Church.)

Starting with the unknown, Giovanni Sgamabatti’s 1886 Piano Quintet No. 1 in F minor, Op. 4 was the major work, filling the second half program. Although late Romantic, the work became less tethered to expectations as it went along. The opening Adagio-Allegro non troppo was typically passionate and intense, Mendelssohn with an Italian accent.

jim.lowe@timesargus.com / jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com

