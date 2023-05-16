With works by Brahms, Bruckner and Rachmaninoff on the program, it is indeed a special occasion when the most memorable performance was of a new work by a local composer — and perhaps more so when it’s the conductor.
The Aurora Chamber Singers and instrumentalists, directed by David Neiweem, presented their spring program, “All Generations Will Call Me Blessed,” featuring music celebrating the Virgin Mary, Jesus’ mother, for Mother’s Day, Saturday at the College Street Congregational Church. (Neiweem pointed out that, rather than this program being a religious one, it celebrated universal motherhood.)
Neiweem’s Stabat Mater, the hymn to Mary which was having its premiere, opens with the line: “The sorrowful mother was standing beside the cross weeping, while the Son was hanging,” albeit in Latin. The 36 voices of Aurora sang the sad words, darkly and dissonantly, over the rich accompaniment of undulating strings and organ.
The second section, “Who would not weep?” was sung in English for emphasis. The different sections of the choir sang the simple lines, overlapping one another, for a haunting, distraught effect.
The third section, back to Latin, “Come now, O Mother, fountain of love,” is a lovely lyrical duet, which soprano Marjorie Drysdale and mezzo-soprano Maria Weber Lamson sang warm and sensitively. The string and organ accompaniment was particularly effective and rounded out the tender beauty of this section.
The finale, “When the body will decay, grant that it may be bestowed on (my) soul the glory of paradise,” was immediately striking and darkly dramatic. In fact, it was revelatory.
Neiweem’s Stabat Mater combines traditional religious composition vitalized by modern harmonic and rhythmic techniques for a fresh and affecting result. And the Aurora Chamber Singers, one of Vermont’s finest vocal ensembles, certainly did it justice with accuracy, a cohesive sound, and spirit.
The excellent accompaniment was by organist Mark Howe with violinists Jane Kittredge and Laura Markowitz, violist Sofia Hirsch, cellist Christie Coyle and bassist Louis Kosma (music director of the Vermont Philharmonic). They performed on and off throughout the program, while Howe switched to piano on occasion.
More established composers were also well-represented. Anton Bruckner was heard in four short but gorgeous pieces: Aequalis Nos. 1 and 2, strong then lyrical interludes for strings, each followed by most reverent and beautiful a cappella choruses, “Ave Regina coelorum” and “Ave Maria.”
Most affecting was Sergei Rachmaninoff’s a cappella “Bogoroditse Deyo (Rejoice, O Mother of God).” Also striking and Slavic in character was Ukrainian composer Henryk Górecki’s “Totus tuus, Maria (I am entirely yours, Mary).” Both were sung with feeling and musicality, as were two selections of Gregorian chant, effectively accompanied by organ chords.
There was some solo work from chorus members, and this is an excellent choir, well-matched and blended. And Neiweem is a particularly good musician with a deep understanding. That makes Aurora’s fall program of Haydn’s “Lord Nelson” Mass and a work by Telemann All the more promising.
