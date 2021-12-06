Sunday’s annual “Messiah” program returned to Rutland’s Grace Congregational Church Sunday after last year’s virtual performance due to COVID. And the afternoon performance proved that more than just a holiday celebration it was a musical celebration that more deeply plumbed the depths of George Frederic Handel’s unsurpassed masterpiece.
And underscoring that was the introduction of the music of his fellow Baroque titan, Johann Sebastian Bach, slated to become part of the ongoing tradition.
Joy was the overarching emotion when Alastair Stout, in his fifth year as minister of music, conducted the Rutland Area Chorus, Festival Orchestra and vocal soloists in Part 1 (Christmas), concluding with ebullient “Hallelujah” Chorus (from Part 2, Easter). But rather than the usual large chorus and orchestra, smaller — and more historically authentic — forces resulted in a more nuanced performance.
With Stout’s expert leadership, the smaller forces led to a clarity that brought forth the beauty of the contrapuntal lines so we could actually hear how Handel built to those joyful climaxes. Saturday afternoon’s performance was eminently satisfying.
Usually about 150 strong, the 49-voice chorus, an amalgam of the Grace Church and other local choirs, was at a severe disadvantage as it was masked due to COVID-19 concerns. Thus diction was pretty much a moot point.
Still, the chorus managed to sound quite good. Pitches, rhythm and dynamics worked to give Handel’s choruses an aural beauty. Despite all, the singers acquitted themselves well, from the lightness of “And he shall purify” to the brilliance of “Glory to God in the highest.” And it was a real pleasure to hear the musical details of the joyful “Hallelujah” — to which a number of audience members added their voices.
Thankfully the vocal soloists were not masked, and the audience was able to truly enjoy the two new fine singers to the Grace Church roster. Evangelia Leontis, who teaches at Castleton University, is a fine dramatic soprano. Although these arias are usually sung by the lighter coloratura, the operatic Leontis was a joy in “Rejoice Greatly, O daughter of Zion.” And yet she managed a beautifully intimate “ Come unto him” directly following mezzo-soprano Amy Frostman’s “He shall feed his flock.”
Young Ryan Mangan brought his light and expressive tenor to the ensemble. From the opening “Comfort ye” and “Every valley,” despite a few over-sung notes, it was clear that Rutland has a new star tenor. (Mangan will perform “A Christmas Concert” at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16 at the church.)
One of the reliable pleasures of the Rutland “Messiah” has long been Frostman’s golden mezzo-soprano voice, and she certainly didn’t disappoint. In who may abide,” Stout reduced forces to chamber music underscoring Frostman’s lyrical beauty, and “O though tellest” with the chorus was just lovely. And then there was the aforementioned “He shall feed his flock.”
Bass Zebulun McLellan returned stronger than ever. Despite his light voice, he made a strong statement with “Thus saith the Lord,” and delivered real lyricism with “The people that walked in darkness.”
The reduced 18-member professional Festival Orchestra balanced the chorus and soloists beautifully, and delivered the effervescent joy of “Messiah.” (The trumpets were wonderful, even without the tympani.) Following a Stout tradition — and actually historically valid — distant bagpipes introduced the Pastoral Symphony. That the orchestra was a bit under-rehearsed showed up in the Bach (which most of the instrumentalists hadn’t played before).
The program opened with Bach’s Cantata BWV 133, “Ich freue in dir (I Rejoice in You),” a lyrical joyful work, more introspective than the ebullient Handel. And though the performance was a bit on the careful side — Bach is usually more difficult to perform than Handel — it was a real pleasure. This is a new tradition well worth continuing.
Under Stout’ leadership, Grace Church’s annual “Messiah” performances have continued to grow in depth, beauty and musical joy. Let them continue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.