Marlboro Music Festival hasn’t had as spectacular a closing in years. In fact, the festival’s final concert of its 71st summer Sunday was truly representative of the music making at perhaps the finest chamber music school in the world.
Unforgettable was Co-Artistic Director Mitsuko Uchida’s brilliant performance as piano soloist and conductor in Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 23 in A Major, K. 488 with the Marlboro Music Festival Orchestra. Uchida is one of the world’s best Mozart pianists, and she showed why in this major concerto. Her clear articulation and expression and deep understanding made the opening Allegro and closing Allegro assai sing with brilliant joy, while the slow movement, Adagio, was sublime with tear-inducing beauty.
The orchestra, comprised of 34 of the festival’s excellent young participants, seemed particularly well rehearsed. Led by leader (concertmaster) Itamar Zorman, they responded sensitively and effectively to Uchida’s playing and limited direction, particularly the woodwinds that are all important in this concerto. It was a superb performance.
Still, performance is not the first priority of the festival. Originally known as the Marlboro School of Music, it annually invites young rising musicians to Vermont to learn by rehearsing and playing side-by-side with some of the finest veterans of the classical music world. This year brought 92 musicians from 20 countries to the former Marlboro College campus now owned by the festival.
The Sunday afternoon concert opened with four excellent young singers performing Three Quartets, Op. 31 by Johannes Brahms. Led by pianist and vocal coach Lydia Brown, soprano Yvette Keong, mezzo-soprano Eira Huse, tenor Patrick Bessenbacher and baritone Jarrett Porter each sang beautifully. But more importantly, they paired and combined sensitively and joyfully to deliver these charming songs of love.
One hallmark of Marlboro’s young players is their incomparable technical expertise, but they also realized some high-quality music making in Dvorak’s Serenade in D minor, Op. 77 Sunday. The 11 players delivered a performance that was accurate and spirited.
Saturday evening’s concert wasn’t quite as successful, with one notable — and unusual — exception. The 1911 Introduction and Andante, Op. 5, for six violas of English composer Benjamin Dale (1885-1943) had the expansive feel of Vaughan Williams. With the famed and diminutive violist Nobuko Imai in the middle, Natalie Loughran, Jing Peng, Haesue Lee, Jonathan Chu and Yuchen Lu thoroughly enjoyed the roller-coaster emotions.
Beethoven’s Late String Quartet in E-flat, Op. 127 received a powerful performance, but the passionate enthusiasm occasionally ran roughshod over some of the deeper moments. Still, violinists Joseph Lin (former first violinist of the Juilliard String Quartet) and Brian Hong, violist Loughran and cellist Edvard Pogossian delivered the deep beauty of the slow movement, Adagio ma non troppo e molto cantabile, with sensitivity and a gorgeous sound.
Saturday’s opening work, Schubert’s String Trio in B-flat Major, D. 581 (Second Version) was certainly played well by violinist Hye-Jin Kim, violist Imai and cellist Brannon Cho, but they weren’t able to deliver a particularly compelling performance. This is probably because it’s likely one of Schubert’s salon works, not meant for concert use. Still, it sounded beautiful.
Marlboro Music Festival retains its position as one of the most important in the world and, thankfully, it continues at its birthplace in rural Vermont.
