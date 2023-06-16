Taconic Review
Buy Now

From left, Joana Genova, Heather Braun, Davide Cabassi, Tom Landshoot and Ariel Rudiakov perform Dohnányi’s First Piano Quartet at the opening concert of Taconic Music’s 2023 Festival at the Riley Center for the Arts in Manchester.

 Jim Lowe / Staff photo

Manchester’s Taconic Music opened its 2023 Festival on Thursday at Burr and Burr Academy’s Riley Center for the Arts, showcasing its fine Young Artists. Still, the major portion of the program reflected on the fine professional members of its faculty.

The major work on the program was Hungarian composer Ernst von Dohnányi’s 1895 Piano Quartet No. 1 in C minor, Op. 1. Not only does this grand Romantic work have a decidedly Brahmsian flavor, it received the approval of the great elder German composer. Like Brahms’ only Piano Quintet, the Dohnányi is large-scale and virtuosic, but uses a bit more modern harmonic and rhythmic language, yet is a real masterpiece.

jim.lowe@timesargus.com / jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0