Manchester’s Taconic Music opened its 2023 Festival on Thursday at Burr and Burr Academy’s Riley Center for the Arts, showcasing its fine Young Artists. Still, the major portion of the program reflected on the fine professional members of its faculty.
The major work on the program was Hungarian composer Ernst von Dohnányi’s 1895 Piano Quartet No. 1 in C minor, Op. 1. Not only does this grand Romantic work have a decidedly Brahmsian flavor, it received the approval of the great elder German composer. Like Brahms’ only Piano Quintet, the Dohnányi is large-scale and virtuosic, but uses a bit more modern harmonic and rhythmic language, yet is a real masterpiece.
Violinist Joana Genova and Ariel Rudiakov, Taconic Music’s founders and co-artistic directors, were joined by violinist Heather Braun and cellist Tom Landshoot, both Taconic regulars, and newcomer, Italian pianist Davide Cabassi.
Their performance was overtly expressive yet remained within the confines of the structure. Cabassi’s is deep and quietly virtuosic playing added to the grandeur. The ensemble throughout was expert, resulting in a truly rich and exciting performance.
Most intriguing was Polish composer Grażyna Bacewicz’s edgy 1948 String Quartet No. 3. With Braun taking on first violin, their performance was truly compelling and made a convincing case for this difficult work — difficult for the audience, as well as the players.
The opening Allegro ma non troppo was something of an edgy 20th century musical soap opera, with subjects jumping from one instrument to another. The Andante was a lyrical romance constantly interrupted by dissonant thoughts, while the final Vivo was a hairy romp.
With today’s focus on women composers, Bacewicz is enjoying deserved newfound attention, and the Taconic performance of this powerful string quartet with its complex 20th century musical language revealed why.
Thursday’s concert opened with youth playing youthful music. Rudiakov conducted the Taconic String Orchestra, comprised of eight Young Artists and three faculty, in a spirited performance of Mendelssohn’s String Symphony No. 6 in E-flat Major, written when the composer was 12. The young musicians played with skill and accuracy, but most importantly passion.
Taconic Music is Manchester’s year-round community music organization, offering education for all ages and levels and concerts, student and professional. Thursday’s performance revealed its high level.