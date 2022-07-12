Vermont has no lack of classical music, but it has precious few established professional chamber ensembles. Since the broadcast of its COVID-inspired Jay Craven six-part documentary “Empty Stages” aired on Vermont PBS in June 2021, the Champlain Trio has been performing throughout the state.
On Sunday afternoon, pianist Hiromi Fukuda, violinist Letitia Quante and cellist Emily Taubl brought their excellence to the Rochester Federated Church for the Rochester Chamber Music Society for an all-French program. (Interestingly, the next RCMS program is another fine Vermont group, the Heliand Ensemble.)
The most striking works on Sunday’s program, “French Voices,” were by Lili Boulanger (1893-1918), certainly one of the finest woman composers in history. Less known than her sister, the pedagogue Nadia Boulanger, teacher of Aaron Copland and Leonard Bernstein, Lili was the first female winner of the Prix de Rome composition prize. The current emphasis on women composers has brought renewed interest in Lili Boulanger — finally!
Boulanger’s “D’un soir triste (One Sad Evening)” is densely modal and finds a place somewhere between Debussy and Olivier Messiaen, and emotionally has been described as “devastating.” Boulanger couldn’t have asked for a more sympathetic performance. Fukuda’s sensitively virtuosic and impressionist piano blended with Quante and Taubl’s intense and dark lyricism, and the deep understanding among the three, for a powerful and heartrending performance.
Boulanger provided her own antidote with “D’un matin de printemps (One Spring Morning),” and the two are meant to be paired. Light and striking, with a haunting but brilliant lyricism, even exciting, the Champlain Trio made it clear: This is music to know.
The members of the Champlain Trio are mid-level instrumentalists, all of whom studied at New York’s Juilliard School of Music and chose to make Vermont home. Fukuda, a staff pianist at Juilliard, teaches at Amherst College. Quante is a violinist in the Vermont Symphony Orchestra and first violinist in the VSO’s Jukebox Quartet. Taubl, principal cellist of the Springfield (Massachusetts) Symphony Orchestra, teaches at the University of Vermont and Saint Michael’s College. Both Fukuda and Taubl also teach and perform at the Green Mountain Chamber Music Festival.
Another woman represented on the program who is gaining recognition — though flutists have long known her — was Cecile Chaminade (1857-1944). While Lili Boulanger was cutting-edge, Chaminade was neo-Romantic and her 1881 Piano Trio No. 1 in G minor, Op. 11 is traditional, substantial and virtuosic. The Champlain players delivered the opening Allegro with gentle drive, the Andante with even more gentle warm lyricism. The fast-paced Presto leggerio erupted into the outright virtuosity of the final Allegro molto agitato.
The major work was Gabriel Fauré’s Piano Trio No. 2 in D minor, one of the composer’s late chamber works. Spare and compelling, this work has a grandeur and complexity not found in earlier works by the composer. The Champlain Trio proved well-suited as Fukuda’s virtuosic clarity contrasted Quante and Taubl’s overt lyricism. Perhaps more importantly, they understood and made sense of the uniquely French complexity, delivering a truly compelling performance.
Vermont is indeed fortunate to have an ensemble of the Champlain Trio’s caliber. Not surprisingly, their 2022-23 season is filling up. (Details are available at www.champlaintrio.com)
