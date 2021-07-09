MANCHESTER — Rebecca Clarke’s 1919 Sonata for Viola and Piano has enjoyed popular success with classical music’s attempt to recognize the importance of women composers — but it wasn’t until Thursday evening that I understood why.
Manchester Music Festival opened its 47th season of chamber music at the Southern Vermont Arts Center’s Arkell Pavilion, and a deep, powerful and definitive performance of the Clarke Sonata was among the three works presented by the excellent festival faculty. (Unusually, all faculty programs are also presented earlier in the day, at 2 p.m.)
Clarke’s sonata is a multifaceted masterpiece that rivals any work for the instrument, with its powerful beginning and breadth of emotions reflecting its Neo-Romantic nature. Toby Appel, one of the country’s foremost violists, had a comfort with the work that made it seem to have been written for him. In fact he became a friend of the composer (1886-1979) in her later years, and they discussed the three-movement work.
Appel was joined in this exciting journey by pianist Adam Neiman, the festival’s artistic director, who complemented Appel with his own rich romanticism. The performance was certainly the best I have ever heard.
Neiman brings together some of the top chamber musicians in the country as faculty artists. Besides Appel, violinist Ani Kavafian, who teaches at Yale and performs at many festivals (I remember her young years at Marlboro), and cellist Alexis Pia Gerlach, also a performer countless festivals and a frequent guest at the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center.
The major work was the lush and deeply sensuous 1897 Piano Quartet in A Major by Ernest Chausson (1855-1899), which owes much to his teacher César Franck. Although Thursday’s performance wasn’t entirely successful, it really was a pleasure.
Much French music is about sound and the strings – Kavafian, Appel and Pia Gerlach — failed to coalesce and blend through some of it, missing delicious sonorities. The exception was the slow movement, “très calme,” where their sounds came together beautifully — it was gorgeous.
The exception was Neiman, whose virtuosic but perfectly tempered performance was simply exquisite. Never overpowering the strings, he played with a sensitivity, clarity and deference to nuance that combined with musical depth that made his sparkling performance irresistible.
The concert opened with a delightful piano trio by Franz Joseph Haydn (1732-1809) — delightfully played — that proved he wasn’t Mozart. Eschewing that composer’s symmetry and elegance, Haydn’s quirky Trio in E Major, Hob. XV:28, defied expectations. When you expected it to go left, it went right, down when you expected up. It was great fun — for the players and the audience.
Neiman, Kavafian and Pia Gerlach delivered a spirited and knowing performance — though the piano got a much bigger share.
Manchester Music Festival will be presenting its fine faculty concerts Thursdays through Aug. 5, and they are among the best you’re likely to hear.
jim.lowe
@timesargus.com jim.lowe
@rutlandherald.com
