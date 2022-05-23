The Vermont Symphony Orchestra Chorus made it first foray into world of the living, Friday at the Cathedral of St Paul in Burlington, after a two-year hiatus, and it certainly was a pleasure to hear the nearly 60-voice ensemble. They were joined by eight VSO brass and three percussion players in an uplifting spring concert. (The program was repeated Saturday at Grace Congregational Church in Rutland.)
Still the concert was marred by the absence of the ensemble’s director José-Daniel Flores-Caraballo, who withdrew at nearly the last minute due to COVID. Fortunately, he was replaced by the able Dawn Willis, one of Vermont’s finest choral conductors. The chorus was often joined by organist Mark Howe (Alastair Stout in Rutland).
The highlight of the concert was John Rutter’s flamboyant 1974 Gloria that closed the program. Here, the chorus, brass, percussion and organ had the opportunity to fill the cathedral with glorious sound, and that they did. The opening “Gloria in excelsis Deo” was brilliant, brassy and insistently rhythmic. Willis delivered the brilliance while keeping her forces disciplined. The fine-sounding chorus — despite wearing masks throughout the program — with the instrumentalists kept up the excitement throughout the opening movement.
Part 2, the “Domine Deus (O Lord God),” began with an organ solo joined quietly by the chorus. That began to grow into the final brassy “Quoniam tu solus sanctus (For thou only art holy.” That brilliance grew into the explosive “Gloria in excelsis Deo.”
Directed by Willis, the Gloria sounded great. The singers were energized, the organ, brass and percussion were brilliant. In short, it was “glorious.”
Just before the Gloria, Howe, the cathedral’s organist and choir director, delivered a poetnt solo performance of J.S. Bach’s Toccata in C Major, BWV 564. This is a showcase for organ and Howe delivered a deliciously brilliant performance. (José-Daniel Flores-Caraballo was scheduled to play the work.)
The hour-long program was opened in three varied works that enjoyed the brilliance of the eight members of the VSO brass and three percussion players. They covered a broad spectrum, from the stylish “A Little Tango Music” (2007) by Adam Gorb, to the charming Four Dances (1551) by Renaissance composer Tielman Susato (arranged by Masahiro Shuraiwa), to the stylish waltz from Frank Ticheli’s Cajun Folk Songs (1990). The VSO players were in fine fettle, whetting our appetites for the July 1-10 2022 Summer Festival Tour.
The VSO Chorus offered five more songs, some with accompaniment, some not. Not so successful was the a cappella spiritual “Abide with Me” (1998) by Moses Hogan. The roughness was likely due to inadequate rehearsal — and perhaps the last-minute change in conductors.
Conversely, John Mulholland’s 1980 setting of Robert Burns’ “A Red, Red Rose” was a delight. Organist Mark Howe and the women of the VSO Chorus were particularly important in achieving the gentle power of this beautiful work.
The VSO Chorus hasn’t performed or rehearsed for two years before preparing for this program and, despite that, they delivered some beautiful singing and passion. It will only get better.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.