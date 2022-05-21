Started in 2011 to reawaken the city of Winooski and the Burlington area music scene, the 10th anniversary edition of the Waking Windows festival was all that and then some last weekend.
Featuring spectacular weather and an impressive lineup of international headliners mixed with noteworthy national acts and standout local artists, the three-day festival — which sold out for the first time ever — was one for the ages.
The excitement was visceral as the festival kicked off Friday, May 13, returning for the first time in three years after canceling the much-anticipated milestone event in 2020 and 2021 because of COVID. For many artists and concertgoers, it was a cathartic return to form after being cooped up and isolated for a couple years.
On the Rotary Stage, Ithaca, New York, rapper and producer Sammus, aka Enongo Lumumba-Kasongo, summed up the sentiment felt by many in attendance.
“This is my first show in two years,” she said before starting her excellent set. “I’ll probably cry a few times.” (“I’m already crying,” she admitted after her first song.)
Sammus followed Burlington indie-rock trio Greaseface, which delivered a tripped-out set that blended heavy rock with ambient and electronic elements to great effect.
Nearby at Monkey House, veteran Vermont singer-songwriter Peg Tassey debuted her new band, 4_7_8 now, performing updated versions of classic songs “Ethan is Stoned” and “Boys Club” and new tunes “Queen of Flowers” and “Star Song.”
On the Main Stage, Burlington-based Latin dance collective Mal Maiz held court in the high-80s-degree heat, a perfect fit for the group’s potent mix of Latin, cumbia, reggae and Afro-Caribbean styles.
Japanese psychedelic rock band Kikagaku Moyo followed, taking the stage — on its final tour — as the sunset created a serene vibe that heightened the six-piece group’s mesmerizing music.
Closing out the Main Stage in style was stalwart Massachusetts-based indie-rock trio Dinosaur Jr., which crushed it with a stellar set that was easily the loudest of the evening.
As Dinosaur Jr. was finishing its headline set, Burlington indie-rock band Guy Ferrari was wowing the capacity crowd at the new River House at Waterworks venue. And New York City art-rock trio Guerilla Toss absolutely killed it with an electrifying, dance-inducing set that included choice cuts from its excellent pop-driven new album “Famously Alive.”
Saturday’s Main Stage offerings kicked off with two topnotch Burlington-based artists. Clever Girls, a mostly Winooski-based four-piece rock group, mixed in intriguing new material with some of the best songs from the band’s lauded 2021 album “Constellations.” And Francesca Blanchard served up a winning set with her talented band, solidifying her status as one of Vermont’s most compelling artists.
Australian soul-pop singer Alex Cameron brought a sultry, dance-friendly vibe to the proceedings, while London art-rock quartet Dry Cleaning followed with its singular and dramatic brand of rock with spoken and sung vocals.
The anticipation for headliner Japanese Breakfast was palpable, and the Philadelphia indie-rock group led by Michelle Zauner didn’t disappoint, delivering a brilliant set buoyed by Zauner’s joyous and deeply personal music. (Zauner also announced that the band would be the musical guest for the “Saturday Night Live” season finale May 21.)
Earlier on the Rotary Stage, Vermont group acquamossa provided one of the most captivating performances at the festival, incorporating dance into its sultry sound that was enhanced by Colchester-based producer and trumpet player Willverine (aka Will Andrews).
Seriously digging the acquamossa show was Boston-based hip-hop artist Billy Dean Thomas, who performed a midnight set at Monkey House. Prior to Thomas, budding post-punk Brattleboro trio Thus Love served up a powerhouse set at the intimate nightclub, where members of Dry Cleaning were on hand to check out the action.
These were just a couple of the many cool moments to be had at one of the coolest festivals around.
