Killington Music Festival’s penultimate faculty concert, Saturday at the Pico Mountain Lodge, served to introduce a young pianist to the festival. Reed Tetzloff performed two solo virtuosic works with flair, but it was in a major Brahms chamber work that he proved an artist.
Tetzloff was joined in a truly substantial performance of Johannes Brahms’ Piano Quartet No. 3 in C minor, Op. 60 by three topnotch string players. This masterpiece demands plenty from its players, alone and together, and violinist Daniel Andai (the festival’s artistic director), violist Amadi Azikiwe and cellist Aron Zelkowicz, all veteran artists, joined in a beautiful, though somewhat reserved but powerful statement.
Tetzloff contributed to that statement substantially, playing with just the right mix of sensitivity and power. He played with a clean but substantial technique that delivered the joyful grandeur that is Brahms.
For a more unusual experience, Tetzloff was joined by John Vaida in Amy Beach’s Romance for Violin and Piano, Op. 23. Vaida’s violin sang beautifully as Tetzloff filled out the structure in the beautifully lyrical work. It was an unexpected delight, though the Brahms-like Beach is enjoying something of a revival.
One composer needing no revival is Mozart, and he was represented by his Piano Quartet No, 1 in G minor, K. 478. Pianist Liza Wu, violinist Arik Braude, violist Sophie Arbuckle and cellist Thor Sigurdson delivered a spirited and enjoyable performance of this dramatic and lyrical masterpiece.
The program opened with an unusual gem by Russian composer Cesar Cui (1835), his Trio for Flute, Violin and Piano, Op. 56. Pianist Elena Lyalina, flutist Francesca Arnone and violinist Janet Jacobson delivered the five movements of this charmer with expertise. Particularly the Slavic-flavored Nocturne was truly affecting.
Killington Music Festival remains the area’s home of fine chamber music.