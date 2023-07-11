Killington review
Killington Music Festival’s penultimate faculty concert, Saturday at the Pico Mountain Lodge, served to introduce a young pianist to the festival. Reed Tetzloff performed two solo virtuosic works with flair, but it was in a major Brahms chamber work that he proved an artist.

Tetzloff was joined in a truly substantial performance of Johannes Brahms’ Piano Quartet No. 3 in C minor, Op. 60 by three topnotch string players. This masterpiece demands plenty from its players, alone and together, and violinist Daniel Andai (the festival’s artistic director), violist Amadi Azikiwe and cellist Aron Zelkowicz, all veteran artists, joined in a beautiful, though somewhat reserved but powerful statement.

