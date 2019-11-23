Canada’s reigning Celtic music couple, Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy, are bringing their holiday show, “A Celtic Family Christmas,” to Rutland’s Paramount Theatre at 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, for a unique evening of Christmas music, dance and storytelling. But it’s also a peek inside the world of this talented family, and their tradition of music that dates back generations.
Both renowned fiddlers that began at a young age, MacMaster and Leahy come from a long line of musical families. When their lives intersected, so did their careers, and today their performances have evolved to include five of their seven talented kids.
“The show itself is really an accumulation of years of putting together shows,” MacMaster said by phone recently. “And as our children get older and it’s a constant, natural evolution for us.
“Everyone who knows about Cape Breton will know that sound,” she explained about her own roots. “It’s uplifting. And Donnell played with his family as one of 11 siblings and his repertoire is represented. But when you combine the kids with that, it’s a new mix of those traditions, and (we) incorporate that as it connects to Christmas.
“I’ve heard it before,” MacMaster added, “We’re the Celtic Von Trapps. The only thing is it’s only in numbers and musicality. As far as the content, they were singers, we’re fiddlers.”
The MacMaster-Leahy family will perform classic Christmas carols along with some original music and a stage full of dancers, bagpipers, drummers, fiddlers and special guests. But MacMaster says it’s a family show above all else, which honors the generations of musicians in both sides of their family, who began the tradition that became their lifestyle.
“We did a television Christmas special last year,” MacMaster said. “They did some behind the scenes and we have all this lovely footage of our family opening gifts at Christmastime around a fire, all these little moments that signify Christmas, and they’re all included in the show in a video to kind of weave a picture of Christmas for us.”
And opening the second half of the show, Donnell’s father, who passed away five years ago, appears on a screen and talks about how the first family band wasn’t him but his father before him, and his father before him.
“We’re growing,” MacMaster concluded, “not only in size but the kids are growing in their capabilities. But it goes beyond all that. It goes back to Donnell’s family and what he grew up with and what I grew up with. (And) here it is, four generations (later).”
