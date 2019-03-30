Taryn Noelle, of Stowe, who has won several honors for her singing in recent years, garnered yet another award when she was named Western Swing Female Vocalist of the Year at the 23rd annual Academy of Western Artists (AWA) Will Rogers Awards Ceremony on March 14 in Fort Worth, Texas, the birthplace of Western swing music.
Noelle won the award for her work as vocalist with Rick & The All-Star Ramblers Western Swing Band, of which she has been a member since 2007. According to bandleader Rick Norcross, the event, held on the campus of Texas Christian University, was attended by “a virtual who’s who of western swing, western and pure country music artists.”
They gathered at the AWA awards to celebrate the music of America’s top bands, artists and recordings of the past year, as selected by Academy member DJs from all around the United States and western Europe, based on the responses from their listeners to recordings released during 2018.
The 2018 Ramblers CD release, “Taryn Noelle Swings,” a tribute to her decade with the band, was also a final-five AWA nominee for Western Swing Album of the Year, and one of the songs, “Swing of the Range,” was nominated for the Western Swing Song of the Year award.
Previously, Noelle was the 2017 recipient of the Ellen McCulloch-Lovell Award in Arts Education from the Vermont Arts Council, and “Taryn Noelle Swings” won her an award for the Best Singer Album of the Year in The Times Argus/Rutland Herald Tammie Awards for 2018.
According to Norcross, Noelle performed the morning of the AWA award ceremony at Burlington’s Flynn Center in a jazz production that featured over 100 Vermont Youth Orchestra musicians on stage. Immediately following her Flynn appearance, she and fellow Rambler band member Dave Rowell flew out of Burlington to Dallas/Fort Worth for the AWA Awards ceremony that same evening.
The Western Swing Female Vocalist of the Year award was the first on the program to be announced and, ironically, after flying 1,843 miles to make the event, she arrived 15 minutes after winning the award. Rick Norcross said he “happily accepted the ‘Willie’ on her behalf. It made for a joyous welcome when she and Rowell arrived.”
“I was beyond surprised to be nominated. I’d never been to Texas. It was an amazing adventure,” Noelle said.
“It’s a tremendous honor,” added Noelle, who said she grew up listening to country music, which she called “the tunes of my grandparents’ generation.” As a child she remembers hearing Merle Haggard and Hank Williams.
“It’s an award for them,” Noelle said. “I would have dedicated this award to my grandparents if I had gotten to the award ceremony in time.”
“It’s an incredibly generous acknowledgement, and winning is the opportunity of a lifetime, especially with the wealth of talent out there,” Noelle said.
The Academy of Western Artists, based in Gene Autry, Oklahoma, is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to promote and preserve “not only our western past, but also our contemporary western future. We are now in our 23rd year of the Will Rogers Western Awards recognizing the best in western artists in three disciplines: Trappings, Entertainment and Media,” according to AWA Executive Director Bobby Newton.
“Taryn was invited to join the Ramblers in 2007 to bring her sultry voice, her commanding stage presence and her audience-bending smile to our stages,” Norcross said. “And along with her nearly 100 concert performances with the band, she has been featured on four previous Rick & The Ramblers CD releases prior to this album showcasing her heart-melting vocals.
“‘Taryn Noelle Swings’ is her first Airflyte Records release and is a true “best of” compilation of her most popular recorded performances with the Ramblers,” Norcross said.
Rick & The All-Star Ramblers were final-five nominees in all five AWA Western Swing categories this year including Western Swing Duo/Group of the Year and Western Swing Male Vocalist of the Year. This marks the fourth time in five years that Rick & The All-Star Ramblers were recognized as finalists for the duo/group honors but did not take home an award. They have been nominated for Western Swing Album of the Year twice, and they brought home the Will Rogers Western Swing Song of the Year statuette from Dallas in 2015 for the Norcross-penned song, “You Can’t Make It Up.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.