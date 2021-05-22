I’m not going to say that the new exhibit at Stone Valley Arts is fun, fascinating, and engaging. Instead, for the collage show in which “uncollage” became its approach and heartbeat, I’ll say that it’s “unexciting,” “undynamic” and “unnecessary” that you stop what you’re doing and go see it.
The new juried open-call collage show “Neuroanatomy” is on display through June 27, curated by collage artist W. David Powell, using a broad definition of the medium.
“(It’s) this idea that collage is an aesthetic that can carry over into things like film, digital prints, etcetera,” Powell said in a recent phone interview. “(I’m) very open-ended and all-embracing about the nature of collage.”
“Collage artists are interested in concept, and a word like “neuroanatomy” — what does that mean?” asks SVA Executive Director Erika Schmidt. “It’s going to mean something different to everybody. That is really the beauty of this show. There’s not one single piece that has interpreted that theme in the same way. It’s the kind of show you want to take your time and enjoy because there’s so much to look at and ponder.”
“‘Neuroanatomy’ makes experience material,” the press release read, and the exhibit of about 70 pieces by more than two dozen artists drew some 100 visitors at the opening reception May 15.
Powell had to narrow the choices from over 100 submissions, some from as far away as Hawaii and Canada, but when asked if it was a difficult task, he said easily, “No.”
“It’s what I like to do,” he explained. “I like to be a chooser, and the stronger pieces stood out to me immediately.”
“When (someone) juries a show, their name is on it, their aesthetic is on it,” Schmidt explained. “The jurors are looking for something particular, they’re shaping a show.”
Powell explained his aesthetic saying, “I liked when the alignment with the thematic content was absolutely clear. There were some pieces that I could not guess how the artist connected the thematic content because it was very personal, very abstract.”
His choices included some digital montage work as well as some three-dimensional pieces, which may seem outside the realm of traditional collage. But to Powell it’s an outgrowth of it.
“I don’t like the limitation of it simply being cut and pasted paper,” he said.
That tied into artist Todd Bartel’s concept of “uncollage” — a term he coined and defines as “the broader ramifications of collage … (being) always about connectivity.”
Powell says Bartel’s piece in the show is an important one, “because it allowed me to use his definition for the term ‘uncollage,’ to make people realize that this diverse set of works does not strike everyone as being collage.”
After a positive turnout on the other side of COVID hibernation, Schmidt recalled, “It was a tough year. But there were a lot of really positive outgrowths, as difficult as it was. It was a matter of to do or not to do. What can we do, what can’t we do, and I’m an artist myself so I wasn’t about to let the whole thing crumble.”
“A lot of places had to close,” she said, “and it seemed to me that the bigger they were, the more difficult it was to run. One of the advantages that we have is that we’re fairly young and I’m really the only employee.”
SVA received a COVID-19 relief grant, and Schmidt adjusted the 2020 schedule that she had planned before the pandemic, which took the number of shows presented last year from six to three this year — but not none.
“I cut back, but we did have open gallery hours,” she said. She also got creative with outdoor events and online classes.
“That’s the best we could really do,” Schmidt said. And it worked.
She also credited the Vermont Arts Council, which started the Creative Network and facilitated Zoom conversations among artists and art enterprises across the state during the COVID isolation.
“That was really a lifeline,” Schmidt said. “I met a lot of artists in different disciplines with which I’m doing collaborations with now. Through the entire pandemic there was so much contraction, but the artists and creatives kept showing up.”
That tenacity to keep trying kept the arts from flat-lining.
“Outreach and communication are so important,” Schmidt said. “I love being able to have conversations with artists and find out what they’re doing and what’s important to them because they’re the ones that create the vitality, and that is what draws the community in. That’s what the art center is about, it’s about making those connections.”
“This is still a little bit of a weird year,” Schmidt added, “but I was determined to offer programming that was meaningful and relevant and could spur conversation and widen our circle of artists and audiences. That’s what I believe in and worked on and it looks like we’ve got a good start.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.