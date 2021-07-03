A lean woman with sinewy arms — a domestic worker — wearing a blue apron and gloves protecting her hands balances on her toes as she crouches, cleaning the underside of a toilet seat. Her posture is elegant as she goes about this labor: head high, back straight. We don’t see her face: she wears a glorious headpiece with spectacular blue feathers and a veil of beads. The headpiece is evocative of the Yoruban deity and water spirit, Yemoja. Around her, on the walls, the cleaning caddy, even on her ankle are collaged black and white photographs of Brazil — women dancing, a child held in a mother’s arms, young Pele smiling as he hold a soccer ball, Sugarloaf Mountain.
“Water Queen,” one of three mixed media canvases by Sammy Chong of Framingham, Massachusetts, is among the artworks in “New England Now: People,” in the Pizzagalli Center for Art and Education at Shelburne Museum. The exhibition celebrates and reflects on people of New England today.
A multitude of ethnicities, cultures, traditions and identities make up the fabric of the region today, yet as artists and subjects, many groups are often underrepresented in art. Among the 10 artists in the exhibition are individuals who identify as female, immigrant, queer, transgender, non-binary, with disabilities, Black, Indian American, Native American, Asian, South American and more.
“New England Now: People” is curated by Shelburne Museum Associate Curator Carolyn Bauer. The 10 artists represent all six New England states.
The exhibition is the second in the museum’s “New England Now” series. The first, in 2018, focused on land, with contemporary artists honoring the current and changing countryside and cities of the region.
Originally planned for 2020, “New England Now: People” was honed by these past 18 months.
“The whole nation and world was kind of put on pause,” Bauer said, noting that artists and galleries were wonderfully flexible and accommodating in working toward the show.
“In addition to the pandemic, we had this really critical and necessary and sad reckoning with racial injustice and inequality. Those are conversations we have to have as a nation, as a world, and that inevitably fed into this exhibition,” she said.
Celebration of the diversity of New England was always intended as a focus of this exhibition, but it evolved, including with the artists’ discussions of their work in the context of the current socio-political world. The Shelburne Museum team also recognized the importance of providing a space for discussion.
“Providing a space in the gallery for celebrating our community members here in New England for their rich diverse identities and backgrounds and also providing a safe place to have difficult conversations related to inequities, problems with our systemic and structural discrimination, problems with economics, religion, ability, gender identity,” Bauer said, “these are some heavy topics. These artists are not shy to approach them.”
“You can have these really critical heavy moments but there’s also levity, of providing a breath of fresh air of letting the diverse voices speak for themselves and also with one another,” Bauer said.
“Water Queen,” and Chong’s two other mixed-media pieces in the show, “Food of the Earth” and “Emperor’s Taste,” are all from the artist’s “Them” series, focused on members of immigrant communities. Chong, born a first-generation Ecuadorian and raised in a household of Chinese descent has often identified as an outsider.
Immigrants often hold undervalued yet essential jobs — cooking, cleaning, agriculture. Chong honors these members of our communities, showing them at work and connecting them to their natal cultures.
“When social tension based on ignorance and prejudice is running amok, my goal is to bring forth a perspective that invites us to view them in a different light,” Chong says on the exhibition label.
“I wanted to capture these people performing their jobs with dignity, but instead of painting their heads with the portraits of these people, I wanted to use a mask or headset that belongs to their own traditions, to their own religious beliefs, that is charged with meaning. These masks are usually mythical or divine masks that have power that goes beyond the physical realm,” Chong says.
In “A Singular They,” a video of ground and aerial performance, Toby MacNutt explores and shares, “own experience with fluctuating multi-modal disability.”
“I am interested in the shifts between effort and ease, and where each can be found in my own body. I am deeply in love with the unique aesthetics of disabled dance, and the possibilities available within,” MacNutt says in the labels accompanying “A Singular They.”
In the work, MacNutt, who lives in Burlington and identifies as queer, non-binary, trans disabled artist, author and teacher, moves between crutches, wheels and wheelchair, aerial silks and more. Crutches and other devices become part of the body’s movement, even the music.
Annu Palakunnathu Matthew, born in England, raised in India, now living in Rhode Island is often asked where she is “really” from, and is drawn to further explain her roots.
Her series “An Indian from India” considers shared colonial experience of Indigenous Americans and India Indians. She draws from late 19th-century ethnographic photographers and cultural bias and stereotypes in their images.
Matthew pairs historic photographs with current ones that she recreates with herself as the sitter in similar poses and background, wearing traditional Indian costume and adornments.
In her pairs, viewers see the historic images in new light, their emphasis on exotic, often “savage” aspects. There was a lucrative market for Native American photographs in the late 19th century — some photographers even traveling with costuming and props.
