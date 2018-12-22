RUTLAND — Yannick Nézet-Séguin conducts Michael Mayer’s richly textured new production of Verdi’s “La Traviata,” featuring a dazzling 19th-century setting that changes with the seasons. Soprano Diana Damrau plays the tragic heroine Violetta, and tenor Juan Diego Flórez returns to the Met for the first time since 2015 to sing the role of Alfredo, Violetta’s hapless lover. Baritone Quinn Kelsey is Alfredo’s father, Germont, who destroys their love.
“La Traviata” will be screened in an encore broadcast at 12:55 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 30, at the Paramount Theatre. Running time is 3 hours, 7 minutes.
With “La Traviata,” Verdi and Piave fashioned an opera from a play by Alexander Dumas called “La Dame aux Camélias.” “La Dame” was a meditation on the author’s youthful affair with the celebrated prostitute Marie Duplessis, known as a sophisticated and well-read woman whose charms and tact far surpassed her station. The play is still staged today in its original form and exists in several film incarnations, most notably Greta Garbo’s “Camille” (1936).
Verdi’s “La Traviata” survived a notoriously unsuccessful opening night to become one of the best-loved operas in the repertoire. Following his larger-scale dramas of “Rigoletto” and “Il Trovatore,” its intimate scope and subject matter inspired the composer to create some of his most profound and heartfelt music. The title role of the “fallen woman” has captured the imaginations of audiences and performers alike with its inexhaustible vocal and dramatic possibilities and challenges. Violetta is considered a pinnacle of the soprano repertoire.
Tickets are $23, $10 for students; call 802-775-0903, or go online to www.paramountvt.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.