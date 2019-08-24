If the success of a music festival is judged by its longevity, then the New World Festival, Sunday, Sept. 1 this year, is a huge success. For 27 years this one-day event held in the center of Randolph has provided attendees with excellent music and dancing, along with a variety of foods.
The festival is compact, held in just two buildings, a large tent and five stages in all. There is little walking to venues involved; inclement weather has little effect on the concerts; and the lines for specific concerts are short. All in all, the 11 hours that this festival runs are a very pleasant experience for adults, children and families.
This year, as all the previous festivals, celebrates the Celtic and French-Canadian musical traditions brought to northern New England by English, Scottish, Irish, and French-Canadian immigrants. The festival features performers from the United States, Vermont specifically, Canada and the British Isles.
This year the festival has more than 50 regional and international musicians. Year after year the festival showcases a mix of returning favorites and those appearing for the first time. The organizers have put together a mix that should please long-term festival-goers and newbies alike.
John Doyle; Mick McAuley & Oisín McAuley; Genticorum; Maíre Ni Chathasaigh & Chris Newman; Wendy MacIsaac, Mairi Rankin and Mac Morin; Anita MacDonald, Ben Miller & Zakk Cormier; Mango Jam and É.T.É. are among those who will take the stage.
Doyle is headlining. He’s a former member of Solas who has gone on to become one of the most recognizable singer-guitarists in Celtic folk music. His guitar playing is dynamic and his singing and repertoire mature and engrossing.
While Mick McAuley’s music is rooted firmly in the Irish tradition, he has been part of a movement that continues to push the musical boundaries to bring the music to a wider and more diverse audience. Also a longtime member of the Irish-American ensemble Solas, he plays accordion, melodion, concertina, whistles and guitar, and has been a guest on many recordings and performances.
Fiddler Oisín McAuley’s music is grounded in the West Ireland musical tradition, and is known for taking influences from other lands and building upon them. For McAuley, reaching beyond traditional Irish music is as much a part of preserving tradition as well as extending it.
During the past 18 years, the trad Quebec group Genticorum has become a fixture on the international world folk and Celtic music circuit. Yann Falquet, Pascal Gemme and Nicholas Williams incorporate the dynamism of today’s North American and European folk cultures in their music, weaving precise and intricate fiddle, flute and accordion work, gorgeous vocal harmonies, energetic foot percussion and guitar accompaniment.
Chathasaigh and Newman are a husband-and-wife duo, and each is a dazzling musician, she on harp and voice, he on guitar. They have earned accolades as England’s premier flatpicking guitarist and “the greatest Celtic harper of our age” (Live Ireland). Their performances are a blend of traditional Irish music, swing jazz, bluegrass and Baroque, coupled with striking new compositions and Newman’s delightfully subversive wit.
Miller and MacDonald have earned international renown for their synergistic approach to traditional Scottish music. Blending Scottish Lowland pipes with Cape Breton fiddle, Gaelic song and step dance, their latest project is a collaboration with Zakk Cormier, an Acadian multi-instrumentalist from Prince Edward Island. Cormier brings his talents as a guitar accompanist and the driving rhythms of Acadian foot-percussion.
Vermont’s own trad roots power trio Pete’s Posse features acclaimed musician Pete Sutherland, his talented protégé Oliver Scanlon, and the uber-dynamic Tristan Henderson. Twin fiddles join in tight harmony over high-powered guitar and pounding foot percussion with mandolin, clawhammer banjo, jaw harp, rocking keyboards and soaring vocal harmonies that add color to the Posse’s sonic landscape.
Montreal violinist Alexis Chartrand is an active performer on the Quebec and international scene. Inspired by the province’s traditional music and dances, he is known for his energetic accompaniment of jig and figure dances, and has pursued an interest in Irish and Scottish music and early music repertoire. He has also studied classical music and contemporary composition, and frequently collaborates with Quebec’s finest traditional dancers and musicians.
The Zeichner Trio is central Vermont’s sibling band. They play traditional Irish and old-time Appalachian music, with Louli on four- and five-string banjos and Celtic harp, Oliver on the penny whistle and the Uilleann pipes, and Yasi with fiddle and sean nós dance.
Sarah Blair, of East Montpelier, is a great Irish-style fiddler. She has played at festivals, concerts and dances from Alaska to Quebec to Florida, and has been featured in a Fiddler Magazine cover story. She is included in “Handy with the Stick: Fiddler Magazine’s Best of Irish Fiddling,” a Mel Bay book proﬁling top Irish ﬁddlers.
Entertainment for children includes the Modern Times Puppet Theater, which delights crowds with a fresh take on the entertainment styles of the past, including novelty music, handmade puppets and classic comedy. Husband and wife performers Justin Lander and Rose Friedman have been adapting and updating Punch and Judy shows, and performing original variety acts with Vermont Vaudeville for more than a decade.
No Strings Marionette Company puppeteers Dan Baginski and Barbara Paulson have toured together for almost two decades. These Vermont artisans handcraft the marionettes, props and scenery, whether for an original tale or an adaptation of a classic.
Several other bands and soloists fill out the lineup for the festival. There is excellent food in the food tent as well and parking for the event is ample.
