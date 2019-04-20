WHITE RIVER JUNCTION — Northern Stage has announced its 2019-20 season, a season of plays that thematically reflect on the past to move into a more positive future. The company’s 23rd season will feature two world premieres by women writers, non-traditional casting in classic plays, and an overall season more diverse and reflective of the world.
“Northern Stage continues to evolve from a local theater with a regional impact to a regional theater with a national impact,” says Northern Stage Producing Artistic Director Carol Dunne.
Northern Stage kicks off the season with the New York debut of “Only Yesterday” by Bob Stevens this September, the company’s third Off-Broadway transfer. Northern Stage cultivated “Only Yesterday” through its New Works Now and then presented the world premiere to sold-out houses in 2018. Writer Bob Stevens (“The Wonder Years,” “Murphy Brown,” “Malcolm in the Middle”) brings to life a little-known night when John Lennon and Paul McCartney were becoming the most famous young men on earth.
Opening the main stage season at the Barrette Center for the Arts is “A Doll’s House, Part 2 ,” Lucas Hnath’s imagined sequel to Henrik Ibsen’s “A Doll’s House,” presented in the company’s 2017-18 season. Many years have passed since Nora’s shocking exit. Now, there’s a knock at the Helmer’s door. Playing Sept. 18-Oct. 6, it is America’s most produced play this season, and is directed by Peter Hackett.
For the first time in the company’s history, Northern Stage offers two world premieres in one season. The first, “Jordan,” playing Oct. 16-Nov. 3, is a hauntingly relevant drama by Brenda Withers, co-creator of the New York hit “Matt & Ben.” A woman’s world is turned upside down when she discovers that a hacker has invaded her online life. The mysterious presence, however, doesn’t seem interested in her money or her data, but something much more elusive. Directed by BOLD Associate Artistic Director Jess Chayes, “Jordan” examines how much we give away online and what we risk in our new age of information and technology.
Northern Stage ushers in the holidays with the beloved family musical, “The Sound of Music,” with music by Richard Rogers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II. Based on the true story of Vermont’s Trapp Family Singers, this classic brings audiences on a journey of personal growth and hope amidst the horrors of World War II. Playing Nov. 20-Jan. 5, the production will feature Northern Stage education students directed by resident director Maggie Burrows.
As always, the new year brings new plays with the seventh annual New Works Now festival, a weekend immersion in new plays, new artists and new stories.
Northern Stage welcomes back acclaimed Shakespeare director Stephen Brown-Fried (“Macbeth” at Northern Stage) to direct Shakespeare’s epic “King Lear” Jan. 22-Feb. 9. Considered by many to be the greatest of Shakespeare’s tragedies, it tells the story of a kingdom and a family unraveled by ego, pride, and fear. The production will star actor-playwright Jamie Horton.
Next up is the second world premiere of the season and New Works Now 2019 audience favorite “Citrus,” a choreo-poem by Celeste Jennings that chronicles the struggle and resilience of black women in America from 1840 through the present day. With music, dance, and spoken word, an intergenerational cast illuminates the experiences of the women and pays homage in this performance piece. JaMeeka Holloway-Burrell, who directed the piece at Dartmouth and in New Works Now, directs.
The season closes with the musical “Million Dollar Quartet,” by Floyd Mutrux and Colin Escott , April 15-May 24. On Dec. 4, 1956, rock ’n’ roll icons Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Carl Perkins gathered for the first and only time at Sun Records in Memphis for what would be one of the greatest jam sessions ever. Directed by Carol Dunne, the musical brings that legendary night to life and features a score of rock hits including “Hound Dog,” “Blue Suede Shoes,” and “Folsom Prison Blues.”
Subscriptions are now on sale; single tickets will be available June 24. For tickets or information, call 802-296-7000 or go online to https://northernstage.org.
