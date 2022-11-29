It’s hard to imagine a more enthralling family holiday entertainment.
Northern Stage has created its own new Christmas tradition with the world premiere of its spectacular and emotionally satisfying new musical “The Railway Children,” which opened Saturday at the Barrette Center for the Arts in White River Junction. With some work this full-scale musical might be ready for Broadway — but Broadway would ruin the heartbreaking and heartwarming intimacy of this Vermont gem.
And the raw excitement of the first act finale would be difficult to find anywhere. (You’ll have to see it.)
The Upper Valley Equity professional theater based its new musical on Edith Nesbit’s 1905 children’s book of the same name. It concerns a family forced to move from their affluent London home to a rustic cottage in the country when the father is falsely imprisoned for selling government secrets. The three children — Roberta (“Bobbie”), Peter and Phyllis — find solace in the local railway station, its inhabitants and the constant comings and goings of the trains.
This new show, written by Carol Dunne and Eric Love, who also direct, with music and lyrics by Jane Shaw and Mark Hartman, moves the location and time to White River in 1929, during the Great Depression. Father has been mistakenly incarcerated for embezzlement but, otherwise, the rich and delightful characters and the heartwarming story are pretty much the same.
Entering the theater is a bit disconcerting as the stage appears to be a packed railroad station baggage room. Amazingly, it soon all makes sense — and that’s with trains appearing from everywhere. What is also amazing is how the actors, the folk-style music and this grand and oddball physical production blend seamlessly.
The story is largely told through narration, using Nesbit’s own words, and mostly delivered with authority by Joy Lynn Jacobs as the station manager, who also has her own role to play. Jayne McLendon is Mother, at once most sympathetic and very troubled, and sometimes impatient with her enthusiastic children.
Still, the stars of the show are undoubtedly the “children.” Bebhinn Knudsen not only makes the eldest, the blossoming Bobbie, sympathetic, she manages to do it with a convincing vulnerability — and she’s a fine singer. Yuvraj Sathe delivers the young Peter on the brink of — or perhaps, attempting — manhood, while Margaret Hourdequin as Phyllis had all the sly wittiness of the youngest. Noah Schutzuis plays James, rescued by the others from near death — and the object in an almost-love scene.
Reya Sharma, Callum Heinsch, Monet Nowlan and Alex Hoyt will play the children’s roles on alternating nights. They are all products of Northern Stage’s excellent theater education programs.
Many of the cast members double on instruments, including Mother and some of the children on piano. Tommy Crawford, who plays guitar, is Perks the warm-hearted station clerk who has trouble accepting gifts. Alexis Sims is the warmhearted doctor who helps Mother and sets James’ broken leg.
Perhaps the funniest scene — at least, according to all the kids attending Saturday’s performance — was when Bobbie and Phyllis offer to play at setting Peter’s leg, but have something very different in mind.
Billy Finn proved very sympathetic — and a very tender singer — as the Ukrainian writer Schevchenko, who finds himself lost at the train station. Rachel Mulcahy plays Mrs. Perks, among others, and plays violin beautifully. Stephen Lee Anderson has the needed presence as the mysterious “Old Gentleman,” who seems to appear when things are hopeless. (Some of the actors play more than one role.)
Shaw and Hartman’s music is especially effective and attractive, matching moods to the story and the era. And with musical direction by Kevin David Thomas, the performances are particularly good throughout.
The unique and very imaginative staging is by Alexander Woodward, enhanced by the creative lighting of Carolina Ortiz Herrera. Appropriate period costumes are by Hunter Kaczorowski.
As wonderful as it is, “The Railroad Children” isn’t all it could be — yet. The first act is simply excellent, but the second act doesn’t quite match the seamless rhythm of the first.
It’s just so rewarding when a Vermont theater like Northern Stage produces its own holiday show that is about as good as any anywhere. It was a joy.
