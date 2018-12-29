Amid the plethora of best-album lists, we like to take a slightly different tack in looking back on the year in pop music. What follows is our highly biased list of noteworthy, most obsessed-over albums by artists who graced our fair little state with a live performance during 2018 — or will be in 2019 — in order of appearance.
1. Neko Case: ‘Hell-On’
Released: June 1 (Anti- Records)
Live in VT: Jan. 13 at Barre Opera House; Sept. 27 at St. Johnsbury Academy
Who: Lauded singer-songwriter and Northeast Kingdom resident, 48.
What we said: “Case’s most complex and produced album to date, ‘Hell-On’ is also one of her most compelling and assured discs in her impressive discography.”
2. Caroline Rose: ‘Loner’
Released: Feb. 23 (New West Records)
Live in VT: April 7 at Higher Ground Ballroom; Sept. 16 at Grand Point North
Who: New York City-based singer-songwriter, 29, who has lived in Burlington
What we said: “Fresh, frank and refreshing, ‘Loner’ finds Rose more assured than ever, and at the peak of her considerable powers in celebrating uniqueness and confronting life’s challenges with technicolor style and muscular grace.”
3. Noname: ‘Room 25’
Released: Sept. 14 (self-released)
Live in VT: May 5 at Waking Windows
Who: Rising Chicago rapper and singer, a.k.a. Fatima Warner, 27
What they said: Pitchfork called the album “a transcendent coming-of-age tale built around cosmic jazz and neo-soul, delivered by a woman deeply invested in her interiority and that of the world around her.”
4. Amen Dunes:‘Freedom’
Released: March 30 (Sacred Bones Records)
Live in VT: May 26 at Shelburne Museum (with Fleet Foxes)
Who: New York singer-songwriter and musician Damon McMahon, 38
What they said: Spins said the album “rings as both immediate and timeless, intensely personal and easily understood,” while the All Music Guide called it “McMahon’s richest album yet, as well as his most accessible.”
5. Hop Along: ‘Bark Your Head Off, Dog’
Released: April 6 (Saddle Creek)
Live in VT: June 3 at Higher Ground Showcase Lounge
Who: Philadelphia-based indie-rock band
What they said: “Led by singer Frances Quinlan and her remarkable songcraft, the Philly band’s third album is warm and spacious,” said Pitchfork, “filled with rich stories rendered beautifully in the abstract.”
6. Lucy Dacus: ‘Historian’
Released: March 2 (Matador)
Live in VT: July 15 at ArtsRiot
Who: Rising Richmond, Virginia indie-rock singer-songwriter, 23
What they said: “It’s a rare artist who has a voice so compelling, and rarer still are the ones who learn so early on how to use it,” said Paste. “At 23, Dacus has already made a career album with ‘Historian,’ and she’s really only just getting started.”
7. Snail Mail: ‘Lush’
Released: June 8 (Matador)
Live in VT: July 17 at ArtsRiot
Who: Prodigious indie-rock singer and musician Lindsey Jordan, 19
What they said: Paste called the album “a collection of 10 lucid guitar-pop songs that show off her classically trained guitar skills, structural know-how and an ability to express the inquisitiveness and confident insecurity of youth with a surprising sophistication.”
8. Mitski: ‘Be the Cowboy’
Released: Aug. 17 (Dead Oceans)
Live in VT: Aug. 15 at Higher Ground Showcase Lounge
Who: Indie-pop standout Mitski Miyawaki, 28
What they said: The album “shows why she is fast making herself into one of the most interesting songwriters of her generation,” said Paste, while Stereogum said it “plays like a jukebox rotation of heavy-hitters, from ‘60s pop to theatrical pomp to emotionally gut-ripping resonance.”
9. Khruangbin: ‘Con Todo El Mundo’
Released: Jan. 26 (Dead Oceans)
Live in VT: Sep. 29 at Higher Ground Ballroom
Who: Worldly Houston-based instrumental trio
What they said: “A set of limber, largely instrumental funk shot through with Asian, African and Middle Eastern melodies,” said Uncut, “each track sounds like it could have come off as a jukebox single purchased from some dusty overseas record kiosk.”
10. Cat Power: ‘Wanderer’
Released: Oct. 5 (Domino Recording Company)
Live in VT: Oct. 6 at Higher Ground Ballroom
Who: One of the most intriguing singer-songwriters in indie-pop, 46
What we said: “‘Wanderer’ is a stunning and beautifully subdued set that finds Marshall more assured and enchanting than ever.”
Bonus: 11. Kurt Vile: ‘Bottle It In’
Released: Oct. 12 (Matador)
Live in VT: Feb. 14, 2019 at Higher Ground Ballroom
Who: Singular Philadelphia-based indie-rock singer-songwriter, 38
What they said: Rolling Stone called the album “the loosey-goosiest record Vile has ever made, and at times it’s an outright hoot. But there’s real warmth and tangled-up soul. Virtually no one else was making records like this in 2018.”
