Amid the plethora of best-album lists, we like to take a slightly different tack in looking back on the year in pop music. What follows is our highly biased list of noteworthy, most obsessed-over albums by artists who graced our fair little state with a live performance during 2019 — or will be in 2020 — in order of appearance.
Jenny Lewis — ‘On the Line’Released: March 22 (Warner Bros. Records)
Live in Vt.: June 12 at Shelburne Museum (opening for Death Cab for Cutie)
Who: Lauded Los Angeles singer-songwriter
What they said: “The best of her four albums outside of Rilo Kiley, “On the Line”is absolutely dazzling,” said Paste. “It sounds decidedly grown up, mature both lyrically and musically, and it’s a spectacular studio effort. Lewis sings contemplative lyrics with a glamorous edge, giving us an album that’s as much a rock ’n’ roll relaxer as it is a lyrical thunderbolt.”
Helado Negro — ‘This Is How You Smile’Released: March 9 (RVNG Intl.)
Live in Vt.: June 19 at ArtsRiot
Who: Ecuadorian-American producer Roberto Carlos Lange
What they said: “Roberto Carlos Lange’s sixth and best album as Helado Negro deepens and expands upon the imagistic nature of his lyrics and cosmic synth-folk,” said Pitchfork. “It is a sublime, masterful piece of music.”
Mdou Moctar — ‘Ilana (The Creator)’Released: March 29 (Sahel Sounds)
Live in Vt.: July 3 at ArtsRiot
Who: Rising Tuareg singer and guitarist
What they said: “‘Ilana (The Creator),’ Moctar’s first official album with a live band, is a dense listen, as steeped in the language of American psych-rock as it is in Tuareg guitar music,” said Spin. “Whether you’re here for face-melting solos or pointed political critique, no one does either quite like him.”
Black Pumas — ‘Black Pumas’Released: June 21 (ATO Records)
Live in Vt.: July 7 at Nectar’s
Who: Austin, Texas-based psychedelic soul sextet
What they said: “Black Pumas’ self-titled debut gives us a Tarantino-type scored film that stenches of ’70s soul and funk yet most importantly, provides a 2019 stamp of originality,” said Glide. “Already selling out venues with their awe-inspiring live performances, the album backs up the live energy with a crisp fusion of shivering vocals, tight production, groove-inspired rhythms and a newfound take on Texas soul.”
Kevin Morby — ’Oh My God’Released: April 26 (Dead Oceans)
Live in Vt.: Sept. 1 at ArtsRiot
Who: Acclaimed indie singer-songwriter — Line of Best Fit called him “one of the 21st century’s finest songwriters.”
What they said: “‘Oh My God,’ the dizzying and fantastic fifth album from the increasingly prolific folk-rocker,” said Paste, “is preoccupied with the language of exaltation, from its gospel-choir refrains to its outrageous album cover.”
Grace Potter – “Daylight”Released: Oct. 25 (Fantasy Records)
Live in Vt.: Sept. 14-15 at Grand Point North
Who: Mad River Valley-born, Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter
What we said: “A return to her roots-rock glory, ‘Daylight’ soars on the strength of cathartic anthems, heartfelt confessionals, and a sense of liberation and honesty that’s downright refreshing.”
Illiterate Light — “Illiterate Light”Released: Oct. 11 (Atlantic Records)
Live in Vt.: Sept. 16 at Higher Ground Showcase Lounge
Who: Rising Virginia rock duo
What they said: “In spite of their duo format, the record inspires more comparisons to classic rock acts than it does to indie guitar/drum duos like The White Stripes or The Black Keys,” said Albumism. “Wielding a sound that’s something like Neil Young and Jimmy Page starting up a surf/garage rock band, ‘Illiterate Light’ take us through a collection of functional, sometimes exhilarating, rock tunes.”
Hand Habits — ‘placeholder’Released: March 1 (Saddle Creek)
Live in Vt.: Sept. 29 at Higher Ground Ballroom (opening for Whitney)
Who: Upstate New York-based singer-songwriter Meg Duffy
What they said: “Duffy makes it clear through their lyrics that they’re not sure of anything,” said Stereogum, “but these perfectly rendered folk-rock songs would make you think otherwise.”
Big Thief — ‘Two Hands’ and ‘U.F.O.F.’Released: U.F.O.F. on May 3; Two Hands on Oct. 11 (both on 4AD)
Live in Vt.: Oct. 12 at Higher Ground Ballroom (sold out)
Who: Celebrated Brooklyn indie-rock band
What they said: “Simply put, Big Thief stole 2019, as the folk-rock quartet proved their deep bond by releasing two impeccable albums a mere five months apart,” said Exclaim. “Crafting flesh-and-blood autobiographical sketches, these albums highlighted how integral the voice of Big Thief’s emotional center, Adrianne Lenker, has become among contemporary singer-songwriters.”
(Sandy) Alex G. — ‘House of Sugar’Released: Sept. 13 (Domino)
Live in Vt.: Nov. 15 at ArtsRiot
Who: Rising Philadelphia musician Alex Giannascoli
What they said: “‘House of Sugar’ is the latest in the songwriter’s burgeoning collection of great records,” said Consequence of Sound, “one that solidifies all the qualities that have made him one of the most acclaimed indie rock musicians of this decade.”
Vampire Weekend — ‘Father of the Bride’Released: May 3 (Columbia Records)
Live in Vt.: May 28, 2020, at Midway Lawn at Champlain Valley Expo
Who: Standout indie-rock band led by Ezra Koenig
What they said: “Vampire Weekend’s latest rich text was instantly engaging and has proven to be endlessly rewarding,” said Stereogum. “The resulting sprawl maintained this group’s meticulous touch while sounding as comfortably loose as an album about creeping discomfort can be. It was another artful showcase for Koenig’s brain power, one that found him growing ever more adept at baring his heart.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.