Oldcastle Theatre Company, Bennington’s professional theater, is getting ready for its 50th season.
“There are so many things that go into making decisions on what the seasons are,” Artistic Director Nathan Stith said over Zoom recently.
“There’s some logistical things,” he said. “We use union actors, mostly from New York, but from all over the East Coast. In the past, we’ve been able to have really large cast shows, but since the pandemic, things have been challenging. We have to figure out where to house them and how much we can pay. It’s a big process. It takes eight or nine months to finalize the season, just reading script after script after script and trying to find the right fit.”
Oldcastle is an Actors’ Equity Association professional theater in residence at the Bennington Performing Arts Center (BPAC), which it bought in 2018.
“One of the things they wanted to do when they bought the building was to expand the programming,” said Jennifer Jasper, executive director of BPAC. “So it wasn’t just professional theater in the summer but an all-around performing arts center, a more robust center that has other stuff happening.”
That includes the volunteer-based Bennington Community Theater, which hosts events like burlesque, poetry, storytelling, music and educational programs.
“This season we’re opening with a funny but also touching and feel-good story,” Stith said.
“Souvenir,” by Stephen Temperley and directed by Stith, opens June 17. “It celebrates the artistic endeavor in both hilarious and heartwarming ways” Stith said.
The story is of infamous socialite Florence Foster Jenkins, who, under the delusion that she was a great opera soprano, gave annual concerts at the Ritz Carlton Hotel, blissfully unaware of her failings, which audiences found charming. Her celebrity brought her all the way to Carnegie Hall in 1944. It’s the story of an eccentric woman who believed so strongly in her talent that she convinced nearly everyone else of it too.
The second show, running July 22-31, is “Fully Committed,” by Becky Mode and directed by Jasper, is a comedy that features one actor taking on 40 different roles.
“It’s really a funny, fast-paced farce,” Jasper said, “a one-person tour de force role.”
“Fully Committed” won a Tony Award in 2016, and follows Sam Callahan, an out-of-work actor who runs the reservation line at one of Manhattan’s most exclusive restaurants. Sam deals with personal drama while being swamped with calls from name-dropping wannabes, fickle celebrities, and egomaniacal bosses.
Jasper worked in the hospitality industry for years so her understanding of the material as well as her experience as a solo performer made the show a great fit for her to direct.
“It’s a role that could go either way. It’s usually cast male, and I’m looking for a woman to play it,” Jasper said. “In something like a solo show (the actor has) to own it, it has to come from them. They’re up there by themselves, so it has to make sense to them.”
But, Jasper added, “I love watching a performer make discoveries and helping them find their path to what they see in the piece.”
“Something like this, even though it’s a scripted piece, every night there’s going to be more discovery made with each character,” Jasper said. “It’s one of those pieces that’s going to actually grow through the run, I hope.”
“Sheepdog” by Kevin Artigue, will run Aug. 26-Sept. 4. Directed by Bennington College professor Kirk Jackson, it is the story of an interracial relationship between two Cleveland, Ohio, police officers who fall in love.
Jackson said, “It is a play, which challenges audiences to examine class, race, love and that life-changing moment before a police officer discharges their weapon.”
And finally, the theater will present “It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play” by Joe Landry, running Dec. 9-18. The story takes place on Christmas Eve 1946, when WBFR Radio in New York City is presenting its live radio performance of the Frank Capra classic film. Stith says the hope is that it will become an annual tradition.
“We were lucky last summer to be able to do all of our shows fully in-person indoors,” Stith said. “They sold really well, and we had great feedback from critics and audiences. So we have our fingers crossed to continue that this year.”
