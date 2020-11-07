Northern Stage is closing its innovative Tiny Necessary Theater streaming series with a double bill of a world premiere and a classic. Anton Chekhov’s “On the Harmful Effects of Tobacco” isn’t quite what it purports to be, and Marisa Smith’s “The Naked Librarian” discovers unexpected long-term ramifications of lost love.
“I had an idea for the first woman in the show about the lost love idea — about love that doesn’t work out,” Smith said recently. “So Goosie came to me, and Pumpernickel was the name of my mother’s first boyfriend. I’ve always wanted to use that name.
“The idea of the lost love developed and then I just was interested in the ramifications of that, and what would happen to Pumpernickel. And then I started thinking of generational things,” the Hanover, New Hampshire, playwright said.
“A lost love has ramifications,” Smith said.
Northern Stage will present “The Naked Librarian” and “On the Harmful Effects of Tobacco” online Nov. 12-29. The two plays were just recorded by the White River Junction professional theater.
“On the Harmful Effects of Tobacco” is the Russian playwright’s 1902 19-minute one-man comedy in which Ivan Ivanovich Nyukhin has been told by his wife to give a lecture about “the harmful effects of tobacco” — although he is a not smoker. Nyukhin emphasizes that this will be a dry and boring lecture, but continually postpones the actual subject by talking about his problems with his domineering wife.
“It’s sort of politically incorrect at this point,” explains Gordon Clapp, who is playing Nyukhin. “The browbeaten husband seems to be something we’ve gotten past. We’re all equal, nobody is dominant.
“In relationships, dominance can be on one side or the other and, in this case, it’s definitely on the side of the wife,” Clapp said. “The wife is a very vivid off-stage character. She’s a very heavy presence in the piece.”
Clapp, who lives in Norwich, is best known for his portrayal of Det. Greg Metavoy in all 12 seasons of the TV show “NYPD Blue,” winning an Emmy Award in 1998. Regionally, he has been successful in his one-man show, “Robert Frost: This Verse Business,” and in recent years, his regular appearances at Northern Stage.
Clapp saw his first Chekhov in 1968.
“I was fascinated by these characters who were so passionate in the futility of their lives — and how funny and tragic that could be all at once,” he said.
Permeating the show is the omnipresent wife, clearly a woman who knows what she wants.
“One of the ideas we were going for was to make her a presence but not a terrifying presence early on,” Clapp said. “There’s a certain point where she becomes a terrifying presence — and he decides there is a hope of being liberated.
“There is very little of the horribleness of smoking,” he said.
Clapp finds a structure to the play — one that doesn’t give away too much too soon.
“There are certain steps that he takes in terms of letting the audience know how miserable he is,” Clapp said. “At a certain point, he just surrenders it. Then it’s a question of what to do with it because there’s a good chance she’s going to show up any minute.
“The idea is to bore the audience as much as possible,” Clapp said, “and then reveal his inner demons.”
Northern Stage has already premiered two of Smith’s plays, “Mad Love” and “Venus Rising.” In “The Naked Librarian,” a reminiscence of a long-lost love by the elderly Goosie touches off a series of memories by three whose lives were changed by the affair.
“I think it’s more touching than funny,” Smith said. “It was so strange in how it just wrote itself. Once I got a grip on the characters — and the characters have been in my mind forever, I just didn’t know where to put them — it’s like it wrote itself.
“If you think about something for a long time, and it’s in your subconscious, and you kind of layer it every week or two or three, by the time you actually sit down and write, it sort of pops out,” Smith said. “I think a lot of the writing is not at your computer, or in your pen. I think a lot of it happens when you’re daydreaming.”
The final character Aviva, however, came as a suggestion from the production’s director, Jess Chayes.
“We only had three monologues when we first started working,” Smith said. “Jess and I were talking and I said I decided I wanted a fourth. So I gave her a choice and she was unequivocal.”
Just as well, because Aviva underscores the one of the play’s major themes.
“I discovered why Aviva was keeping her baby while I was writing it,” Smith said. “Who stays with you to the end?”
