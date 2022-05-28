An institution in the Green Mountain State, the Burlington Discover Jazz Festival is back in action with a full-fledged fest on tap after a pared-down, mostly outdoor version last year — a celebratory affair that marked the first big live event to return to Vermont following a year-plus of mostly virtual performances — and the cancellation of the event in 2020.
The 39th edition of the festival, which starts Friday and runs until Sunday, June 12 at locations throughout Burlington, is curated this year by musician and activist Michael Mwenso and Jono Gasparro. Mwenso, who performed with his Harlem-based band Mwenso & the Shakes at the 2016 and 2017 festivals, and Los Angeles-based Gasparro cofounded the mission-driven company Electric Root in 2020.
The organization and artist collective “centers (around) Black roots music and Black artists by producing and curating music, festivals, residencies and tours in addition to hosting artist-led and anti-racism workshops and initiatives intendent to shift and transform society,” according to Gasparro’s LinkedIn page.
Jay Wahl, executive director of the Flynn, says this year’s lineup “cuts across generations to convey a musical lineage.”
“We are honoring the legacy of the festival’s 39 years and the legends who have shaped this beloved annual celebration, but we are also looking to the future,” says Wahl in a news release.
“Michael and Jono’s amazing stewardship of the festival this year exemplifies the next generation of artistic leaders engaging with their music’s past and injecting their personalities, styles and perspectives to create something new and thrilling.”
Here’s a look at some rising stars performing at the festival. Check out next week’s Vermont Arts for more Discover Jazz Festival coverage.
Friday, June 3: Marquise Knox, All Night Boogie Band — The rising St. Louis-based guitarist, 31, brings his fiery brand of blues to Nectar’s.
Nectar’s, 9 p.m. $12 in advance, $15 day of show
Friday-Saturday, June 3-4: Nikara Presents Black Wall Street — Brooklyn composer, vibraphonist and vocalist Nikara Warren, 33, brings her powerful “Black Wall Street” project, which fuses hip-hop, jazz and neo-soul with Afro-Latino and Afro-Caribbean rhythms. The project, also the title of her stellar 2021 album, is named for the affluent Black neighborhood of Tulsa, Oklahoma that was burned to the ground during the 1921 Tulsa race massacre.
Friday, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, June 4: 6:30 p.m.; City Hall Park. Free
Saturday, June 4: The Brianna Thomas Band — The renowned New York City-based jazz vocalist — who “has a strong voice and a big range descended from Sarah Vaughan and Betty Carter and routed through Dianne Reeves, with clarity and confidence and a little dirt,” according to the New York Times — brings her soulful, captivating voice in support of her acclaimed 2020 album “Everybody Knows.”
Flynn Space, 8:30 p.m. $25
Saturday, June 4: Jon Thomas, Jalen Baker, Ruben Fox — The three up and coming artists join forces at the intimate Radio Bean. Thomas, a pianist and Cleveland native — the New York Times called him “stunningly good” — fuses jazz with gospel, R&B and funk. Baker is a singular vibraphonist from Texas, while Fox is a rising Harlem-based saxophonist from London.
Radio Bean, 6 p.m. Free
Thursday, June 9: Vuyo Sotashe & Chris Pattishall — Fast-rising South African singer Vuyo Sotashe teams up with Grammy-nominated New York City pianist Chris Pattishall.
Flynn Space, 8:30 p.m. $25
Saturday, June 11: Caylen Bryant — Bryant, aka “the Bass Chica,” is a rising young bassist based in New Jersey.
Flynn Space, 6:30 p.m. $25
Saturday, June 11: TJ Reddick — Taurien “TJ” Reddick is an emerging New York City jazz drummer who recently graduated from the Juilliard School and has performed with the likes of Wynton Marsalis, Chick Corea and Nicholas Payton.
Radio Bean, 7 p.m. Free
Big Joe’s at Vermont Comedy Club, 10 p.m. Free
Friday, June 10: Lakecia Benjamin & Soul Squad — The rising saxophonist and her band, Soul Squad, open for funk legend George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic.
Waterfront Park, 7 p.m. Free
Other festival highlights:
Friday: “The Sound of (Black) Music” — Conceived and created by festival co-curator Michael Mwenso, this “Afrofuturist” reinterpretation of the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical features such musicians and vocalists as Mwenso, Brianna Thomas and Vuyo Sotashe, among others, who pay tribute to the history of Black music.
Flynn Main Stage, 8 p.m. $10-$50
Sunday, June 5: Pedrito Martinez – The Cuban percussionist performs in support of his Latin Grammy-nominated 2021 album, “Acertijos.”
Flynn Space, 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. $25
Sunday, June 5: Unknown Blues Band — The legendary Burlington group that got its start at the storied venue when it was called Hunt’s reconvenes to kick out the jams. Big Joe’s at Vermont Comedy Club, 8 p.m. Free
Tuesday-Wednesday, June 7-8: Gary Bartz, Sean Mason Trio — Master saxophonist Gary Bartz — known for his work with such jazz heavyweights as Max Roach, Art Blakey, McCoy Tyner and Miles Davis – brings his fiery fusion sound.
Big Joe’s at Vermont Comedy Club, 10 p.m. Free
Wednesday, June 8: Bobby Rush — The Grammy-winning Blues Hall of Famer gets up close and personal with two shows.
Flynn Space, 6:30 and 8:30 p.m., $25
Thursday, June 9: Chicken Fat Injection — CFI is a relatively new Vermont group that includes such standout musicians as guitarist George Petit, bassist John Rivers, drummer Geza Carr and keyboardist Mike Hartigan.
Flynn Space, 6 p.m., $25
Friday, June 10: George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic — The funk legend, now 80, brings his sizable Parliament Funkadelic ensemble.
Waterfront Park, 8:30 p.m. Free
Saturday, June 11: Mwenso & the Shakes, the Treme Brass Band, the Legendary Ingramettes — An opener for Arrested Development at the 2017 Burlington Discover Jazz Festival, Mwenso & the Shakes is a diverse Harlem-based collective that stirs up jazz, blues and African music into its high-energy mix.
Waterfront Park, 4 p.m. Free
Saturday, June 11: Joe Farnsworth — The highly regarded jazz drummer performs a program dubbed “honoring the ancestral rhythm makers.”
Flynn Space, 8:30 p.m. $25
Sunday, June 12: Joshua Redman — The saxophone star and longtime festival favorite presents a new work with his trio 3x3, which draws from the songbooks of Duke Ellington, Thelonious Monk and Wayne Shorter.
Flynn Main Stage, 7 p.m. $30-$47
