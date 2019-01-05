MOXIE Productions presents its third annual “One and Only” series celebrating solo performance at the Grange Hall Cultural Center Jan. 12-March 24. Six weekends of performances from theatrical storytelling to stand-up comedy to musicals, and almost everything in between, the series features veteran actors from Vermont, New York, and Massachusetts.
- Jan. 12-13: “So This Happened” — Burlington diva Josie Leavitt’s pulls-no-punches standup performance benefiting cancer relief efforts, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday.
- Feb. 8-10: “The Pink Hulk: One Woman’s Journey to Find the Superhero Within” — Valerie David’s internationally award-winning-play, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 1 p.m. Sunday.
- Feb. 15-16: “Pier Valentino’s: Show Without End (The Final Broadcast)” — written and performed by Nico Grelli, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
- Feb. 22-23: “WordG.ames” — actor G. Richard Ames’ musical word play, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
- March 9-10: Theater double-header — “Box of Squirrels” by Dennis McSorley; “Cages” by Donny Osman, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 1 p.m. Sunday.
- March 22-23: Beckett and more — Samuel Beckett’s “Krapp’s Last Tape” performed by Rob Donaldson; “Daniel Forlano At Home,” by Daniel Forlano, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 1 p.m. Sunday.
Winter Workshop Series
Jan. 6-March 8: Workshops include “Rhythm Space and Character” with Bromwyn Sims; “Taming Shakespeare” with Ann Harvey; “Mindful Movement with Partner Pilates” with Beck Widschwenter; “Recipes for Theater Jam: Improvisation” with David Schein; “Master Personal Storytelling” with Valerie David; “New Play Development: Actors’ Studio Seminar” with Nico Grelli; “Make ‘Em Laugh” Standup Comedy” with Josie Leavitt; “Commedeia: The Energy of Comedy” with Donny Osman.
Ticket prices vary; “One and Only” series subscription is $68; for tickets or information, call 802-244-4168, email grangehallcc@gmail.com, or go online to www.grangehallcc.com.
