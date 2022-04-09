One of the most popular acts to grace the stage at the Barre Opera House in recent years is “One Night of Queen” performed by Gary Mullen & The Works. This totally authentic tribute band makes a return performance at 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 11.
Vermonters living in the Rutland area can see the band the following night, at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 12 at the Paramount Theatre in Rutland.
The two anthems that have overtaken American sports, “We will rock you” and “We are the champions of the world,” were written not by an American band but by an English band whose music and stage presence were anything but sports oriented.
Queen, the band in question, was a quartet led by Farrokh Bulsara, an immigrant from the Sultanate of Zanzibar, with a flamboyant stage persona and four-octave vocal range. This singer took the name Freddie Mercury and propelled Queen to the forefront of what some have called “Glam Rock” during the band’s 20-year run 1971-91, ending when the singer died from the effects of AIDS. In that 20-year period, the band produced 19 albums. If he were alive today, Mercury would be celebrating his 76th birthday in September.
Estimates of Queen’s record sales range from 150 million to 300 million, making it one of the world’s best-selling bands. Queen received the Outstanding Contribution to British Music Award in 1990. It was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2001. Each member of Queen has composed multiple hit singles, and all four band members were inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2003.
The band continues a limited tour schedule with original members Brian May, Roger Taylor and singer Adam Lambert. They’ll be touring the United Kingdom in June and July this year.
To recreate a band as dynamic as the original Queen, with a singer as enthralling, vocally exciting and as flamboyant as Freddy Mercury, is no small feat. But Gary Mullen & The Works, a British tribute band, has created a show that gives a very creditable nod to the Queen songbook.
“One Night of Queen” began in 2000 after singer Gary Mullen won British television’s “Stars in Their Eyes” grand finale. The current Queen show is a spectacular live concert, recreating the look, sound, pomp and showmanship of Queen and its flamboyant lead singer. It has been hailed as the world’s premier Queen tribute band and has received rave reviews from over 500 performing arts centers in the USA since 2008.
“One Night of Queen” has been invited twice to perform at the BBC Proms in the Park event in Hyde Park, London, alongside Andrea Bocelli, Katherine Jenkins and Las Vegas legend Barry Manilow, and received enthusiastic applause from the 45,000 fans who attended each of those events. The group has performed sold-out shows throughout the UK, USA, Europe, South Africa and New Zealand. Fans of Queen hear mega-hits such as “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “We are the Champions,” “Killer Queen,” “Crazy Little Thing Called Love,” “Another One Bites the Dust” and many others.
Reviews of One Night of Queen reveal an act that has carefully molded itself into the original Queen. A Utah reviewer wrote, “Those who don’t believe in reincarnation should have spent Thursday night inside a packed Kingsbury Hall (Salt Lake City) watching Gary Mullen & the Works impersonate Queen. Wearing tight white pants, some ancient Adidas sneakers and often little else, Mullen brought legendary Queen front man Freddie Mercury back to life in a two-hour energy-filled concert that had toddlers to grandparents dancing in the aisles.”
Another reviewer from New Zealand wrote, “Last night I would probably have believed that the band performing were the real Queen and that Mullen was the real Freddie Mercury if I had not been aware that he died in 1991.”
Singer Gary Mullen performs with bassist Billy Moffat, drummer Jon Halliwell, keyboardist Malcolm Gentles and guitarist Davie Brockett. The Queen that featured Freddy Mercury ended in 1991 but “One Night of Queen” comes very close to a reincarnation of that band and singer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.