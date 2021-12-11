Note: COVID precautions have been added since the first printed version.
The Onion River Chorus says, in a statement about its upcoming Christmas concerts: “Our program attempts to channel the spirit of Larry Gordon by presenting the contemporary Estonian composer Urmas Sisask’s Magnificat, which Larry rehearsed with the chorus for seven weeks before his fatal accident.”
The Onion River Chorus will present two performances of its Christmas program, led by interim director Richard Riley, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, and at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, at Bethany Church in Montpelier. The program features Sisask’s Magnificat and music for organ performed by Lynette Combs, plus shape-note songs.(Audience is limited to 75; first come first served.) Proof of vaccination and masks are required.
The concerts will be dedicated to the memory of Gordon who co-founded the Onion River Chorus and was its longtime director.
“I hope that we can all feel the life-presence of Larry,” Riley said.
Sisask (b. 1960) was known to have looked to astronomy for inspiration, basing his own modal “planetal” scale on the trajectories of the planets in the Solar System. But his Magnificat was an early work, written in 1990.
“Even back then, he was looking for modal (different scale formation) writing so each one of the 13 movements and sub-movements of the Magnificat was written in a different five-note scale, one per movement,” Riley said.
The Magnificat is for four-part a cappella choir, setting each verse of the traditional Latin text.
“He is Estonian, so there is a kind of reference point of the solid Estonian choral sound,” Riley said. “It is again this five-note scale per movement, but you never perceive it as jarring, and the dissonances are the occasional dissonances of independent parts kind of bumping into each other as they pursue a little figure. It’s a language that feels very specific to this piece.”
Combs, organist and choirmaster at Christ Episcopal Church, will perform two of the four movements of Sisask’s major work for organ, the 1994 “Alpha-Geminorum Kastor.”
“It’s a big, big piece,” Riley said. “Those pitches for the thematic construction of that are also celestial. Lynette wrote to me: ‘Derived from the movements of the star Castor, part of the Gemini constellation, it’s very complicated math, which I don’t understand, but that is the concept.’”
“His inspiration is literally out there,” Riley said.
The program will also feature four pieces from the shape note tradition — including one of Gordon’s own — that he championed with the Word of Mouth chorus, which predated the Onion River Chorus. Steven Light, who sang with Gordon in Word of Mouth, chose “Wondrous Love,” “Northfield,” “Captain Kidd” and “Do Not Go Gentle.”
Gordon had his tragic bicycle accident — with no car involved — Nov. 1 near his home in Marshfield. Because of the resulting brain damage, he passed away Nov. 9.
“It was an extraordinary situation,” Riley sad. “Because Onion River had been meeting, no one could conceive of it not meeting.”
Three rehearsals were canceled, one because a member got COVID, another on the day of the accident — members showed up not knowing — and at another, Light led shape-note hymns. Riley was asked to take over the Magnificat that Gordon had been rehearsing.
“It’s not the final gloss of the music that is going to be on stage,” Riley said. “It’s going to be all the people for whom Larry was marshaling the energy for them to come be there Monday nights. Nobody wanted to give up. So I took over for a concert rehearsal that I’ve never experienced before in my life.
“The concert itself will be unlike any concert I’ve been a part of,” Riley said, “and I hope it is meaningful, certainly to all the performers because they are the ones who have really been battered by the experience, and I hope it’s meaningful for the folks who come and listen.”
Note: If a member of the Onion River Chorus tests positive for COVID-19 anytime between now and the concert dates, the concert will be canceled. Information will be posted on online at www.onionriverchorus.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.