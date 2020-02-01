MIDDLEBURY – The Opera Company of Middlebury is announcing its 2020 season and casting for its spring production. Tchaikovsky’s “The Maid of Orleans” will be directed by Douglas Anderson and conducted by Principal Guest Conductor Michael Sakir, who also serves as music director of Opera Memphis. Performances are scheduled June 11, 13 and 15.
The cast for “The Maid of Orleans” features mezzo-soprano Gillian Lynn Cotter in the role of Joan of Arc, tenor John Riesen as King Charles VII, and soprano Meredith Lustig singing the role of Agnes Sorel. “The Maid of Orleans” will be sung in Russian, the only production of this opera to be performed in its original language in the United States this year.
“We’re thrilled to have artists of this caliber in these demanding roles,” Anderson, OCM’s artistic director, said.
“The Maid of Orleans” premiered in 1881 with music and lyrics by Peter IIyich Tchaikovsky. The libretto is based on several sources, primarily Friederich Schiller’s “The Maid of Orleans,” and is the composer’s only opera in the style of French grand opera. According to one reviewer, “Tchaikovsky deploys the lavish idiom of the form flawlessly. It is … perfectly effective. His strengths as a composer shine.” Tchaikovsky himself described it as “my masterpiece.”
For its fall production, OCM will present Leonard Bernstein’s “Candide” at Middlebury’s Town Hall Theater and tour the production with performances at additional venues around Vermont.
“The 2020 season exemplifies what we do at OCM,” according to Dr. James Malcolm, OCM board president. “We bring outstanding professional productions to Vermont of well-known operas, while also introducing audiences to important but less familiar works such as Tchaikovsky’s ‘The Maid of Orleans.’”
For information, go online to http://ocmvermont.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.