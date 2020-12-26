LEBANON, N.H. — As the only company able to produce live summer opera in 2020 — with carefully distanced “patron pods” on the grass and Plexiglas-shielded orchestra and singers — Opera North announces its 2021 season.
Following whatever guidelines are in place in New Hampshire in July, Opera North will present three productions, all at Blow-Me-Down Farm, the historic farm that is part of the Saint-Gaudens National Historic Park in Cornish, New Hampshire, a new “park for the arts” being created by Opera North in partnership with the National Park Service. Patrons will discover again the joy of live performance under the stars in an open-sided tent, against the dramatic backdrop of Mount Ascutney and the winding Connecticut River.
Summerfest 2021 offers seven nights of performances, July 16-Aug. 1, with orchestra accompaniment and nine Resident Artists from around the country (who auditioned by Zoom – for an interview with Opera North Artistic Director Louis Burkot in that process).
Havana Nights!Opera North brings high-flying circus artistry and vocal virtuosity together again under the Big Top (with open sides). Pulsating Latin rhythms blend with circus acrobatics, juggling and aerial work as Opera North’s Resident Artists bring sultry, sizzling, sensation favorites from Puccini, Bizet and Lecuona to a joyous crescendo in family-friendly mashup of song and circus.
July 16, 17 (matinee and evening), July 18 (matinee)
‘Extraordinary Women’This fusion of Baroque operatic heroines showcases Resident Artists in selections from operas by Purcell, Handel, Monteverdi and Gluck. Presented in concert with semi-staging and small orchestra, consider this evening a highlight reel of great performances by strong, resilient, unforgettable women who persisted throughout history.
July 24
‘La Boheme’This exquisite story of love and loss sung through Puccini’s heartbreaking score lives on in an intimate new production. Under Opera North’s heaven of stars, Mimi finds her true love Rodolfo while the coquettish Musetta waltzes her way through the beguiling joys of young love. Savor “la vie en rose” with the rakish Bohemians of Paris and some of the most beautiful music ever written for the stage.
July 28, 30, Aug. 1 (matinee)
Tickets are $25 or $50, and go on sale in January. Gift certificates in denominations of $25, $50 and $100 available here at: forms.gle/Nvzn1MD5oUECKEWE7 For more information, go online to operanorth.org
