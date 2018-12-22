LEBANON, N.H. — Opera North, the Vermont-New Hampshire professional opera company, has announced the schedule of its 37th season, Summerfest 2019, with expanded programming at Blow-Me-Down Farm. In addition to its popular venue at Lebanon Opera House, Opera North plans two productions at Blow-Me-Down Farm in Cornish, the venue under development in partnership with the National Park Service and Saint-Gaudens National Historic Site to create a home for Opera North and a national park for the arts.
For Summerfest 2019, Big Apple Circus Director Mark Lonergan and a team of professional circus artists team up with Opera North for “Hoedown at Blow-Me-Down,” a veritable “Singers and Swingers 2.0” celebrating the music of Aaron Copland, George Gershwin, Rodgers and Hammerstein, and other familiar favorites. There are five performances of “Hoedown at Blow-Me-Down,” July 12-14, 2019.
Then Opera North presents “The Pirates of Penzance” under the big top with three performances July 26-28. Inept pirates, ardent lovers, beautiful maidens, bumbling bobbies and the very model of a modern Major General drop anchor at Blow-Me-Down Farm for a fresh take on one of Gilbert and Sullivan’s most popular comic operas.
Finally, the company returns to the Lebanon Opera House for a dramatic staging of Verdi’s “Macbeth” in four performances Aug. 4-10. This is the first time Opera North will produce the opera based on the Shakespeare play by the same name. “Macbeth” is a terrifying, yet fascinating look at the dynamics of power and the delusions that come with it. The opera features some of Verdi’s finest choral music.
Individual tickets start at $25; subscriber options allow the buyer to save 15 percent through Jan. 5. For tickets or information, call 603-448-4141, or go online to http://operanorth.org.
