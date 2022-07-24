Rutland, VT (05701)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High 89F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.