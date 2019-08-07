Rutland, VT (05701)

Today

Partly cloudy this morning with thunderstorms becoming likely this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 81F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.