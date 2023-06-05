Fidelio Review

Tenor James Flora is the imprisoned Florestan at the center of the drama in the Opera Company of Middlebury’s production of Beethoven’s “Fidelio.” Performances continue through June 10 a Middlebury Town Hall Theater.

 Photo by Max Kraus

There isn’t likely a much more powerful and exciting way to experience Beethoven’s one and only opera, “Fidelio,” fully staged with topnotch singers and orchestra, than in the intimacy of the 230-seat Middlebury Town Hall Theater.

At Friday’s opening night performance Opera Company of Middlebury delivered that deeply rewarding experience with some pretty spectacular singing coupled with a fine orchestra for a powerful and rewarding opera experience. (Performances continue through June 10.) The regional opera company productions, directed by Douglas Anderson and conducted this year by Filippo Ciabatti, seem to get better every year — and now it’s the 20th.

jim.lowe@timesargus.com / jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.