Bass Erik Kroncke is the “evil” composer Antonio Salieri in the Unadilla Theatre production of the Rimsky-Korsakov opera “Mozart and Salieri,” continuing through Aug. 12.

 Jim Lowe / Staff photo

The idea that Italian opera composer Antonio Salieri poisoned Viennese composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart out of envy did not, in fact, originate with Peter Schaffer’s 1979 play and subsequent 1984 film “Amadeus.” Rumors to that effect actually began to emerge right after Mozart’s untimely death in 1791 — but they simply were not true.

Whether Alexander Pushkin believed those rumors when he chronicled the poisoning in his 1832 play “Mozart and Salieri” is not known. Nor is it known what Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov thought when he turned Pushkin’s play into a short opera in 1898. Still, it is certainly the stuff of opera.

