The idea that Italian opera composer Antonio Salieri poisoned Viennese composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart out of envy did not, in fact, originate with Peter Schaffer’s 1979 play and subsequent 1984 film “Amadeus.” Rumors to that effect actually began to emerge right after Mozart’s untimely death in 1791 — but they simply were not true.
Whether Alexander Pushkin believed those rumors when he chronicled the poisoning in his 1832 play “Mozart and Salieri” is not known. Nor is it known what Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov thought when he turned Pushkin’s play into a short opera in 1898. Still, it is certainly the stuff of opera.
Unadilla Theatre opened a most entertaining — and well-sung — production of the Rimsky-Korsakov opera at its rural theater. Bass Erik Kroncke was a sympathetic, albeit somewhat sinister Salieri, while tenor Adam Hall was light-hearted but passionate as the genius Mozart.
Pianist Mary Jane Austin was the orchestra, except when she delivered the virtuosic piano solo. (Bassist Evan Premo had a cameo as a street musician playing a Mozart tune "badly.")
Strangely, but logically the flavor for the music is Russian, and Kroncke has just the right dark voice for a Russian Salieri. The music is more declamatory than lyrical, which Kroncke delivered expressively and convincingly. Hall’s expressive but light tenor contrasted Kroncke’s Salieri. Although the drama isn’t terribly deeply written, Kroncke and Hall delivered the story compellingly — and entertainingly.
The staging was rudimentary but elegant and sufficient for the storytelling. The period costumes were appropriately elegant.
Interesting, when Mozart “played” an excerpt of his Requiem-in-progress, the two characters joined by off-stage singers, soprano Mary Bonhag and mezzo-soprano Nessa Rabin, the contrast with the opera’s music was profound — just what Salieri was worrying about.
Appropriately, the second part of the evening was devoted to the vocal music of Mozart. A novelty was a concert aria for bass singer, bass viol and orchestra. Kroncke enjoyed the overt lyricism of “Per questa bella mana (For This Beautiful Hand),” K. 612, while Premo delivered the virtuosic bass part, backed by the dependable orchestra (Austin).
Another highlight of the evening was Bonhag’s performance of Susanna’s aria from the finale of “The Marriage of Figaro,” “Deh vieni non tardar (Comes at the last moment).” Bonhag has a special affinity for Mozart. Not only is her subtly colored silvery voice ideal for the lyricism, she is able to imbue it with the nuance that makes it convincing dramatically. She used the same qualities as Zerlina in “La ci darem la mano (This little house is mine)” with Kroncke’s suave Don Giovanni.
Hall got his chance to display his beautiful lyrical expressiveness in Prince Tamino’s big aria “Dies Bildnis ist bezaubernd schön” from “The Magic Flute.” Another stellar performance was Kroncke’s performance of Zarastro’s “In diesen heilgen Hallen (Within these sacred portals)” also from “The Magic Flute.” Krocke’s deep bass delivered the gravitas inherent in this spiritual character.
As a prelude to the opera, cellist Celilo Bauman-Swain gave a warm and expressive performance, matched all the way by Austin, of Josef Haydn’s Divertimento in D (arr. Piatagorsky).
It proved to be an unexpectedly full evening.