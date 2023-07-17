ON Review

Mezzo-soprano Elissa Pfaender, right, is Carmen, and tenor Lwazi Hlati, Don José, in Opera North’s production of “Carmen” at Blow-Me-Down Farm in Cornish, New Hampshire. Remaining performances are Wednesday and Friday.

 Photo by Lars Blackmore

No opera is more familiar to the world than “Carmen,” Georges Bizet’s masterpiece about a doomed love triangle. The characters and their foibles are so real and its tunes so memorable that it is one of the most performed worldwide.

Opera North opened a production Sunday that went a long way in proving that point. Performed under a 400-seat tent at Blow-Me-Down Farm, Sunday’s performance was universally well sung with a fine orchestra, and theatrically attractive and convincing, although, minimally staged.

jim.lowe@timesargus.com / jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com

