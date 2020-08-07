CORNISH, N.H. — What a perfect antidote to the COVID-19 blues — Mozart’s comic fairy tale opera “The Magic Flute.” Even the birds sang along with Prince Tamino’s flute at Thursday evening’s outdoor performance.
Opera North presented its delightful production of this gorgeous lighthearted masterpiece at Blow-Me-Down Farm overlooking the Connecticut River, likely the first live in-person opera performed in the United States since the beginning of the pandemic.
COVID-19 restrictions may have made Thursday’s performance look different, but it sounded just as Mozart should. Opera North Artistic Director Louis Burkot led the 10 young up-and-coming opera stars and the fine 24-piece orchestra in a somewhat truncated — 90 minutes-plus) — performance that positively sparkled.
In this mix of a concert and staged version, the socially distanced and minimal action was at the front of a large stage under a shell-like tent. The orchestra — strings masked, winds and brass with individual plexiglass shields — played from behind.
The performance was sung in English, which was not always easy to follow. Fortunately, various singers — plus Evans Haile, Opera North’s general director — took on the role of narrator, making everything understood in addition to filling in for the cut parts. Instead of individual mikes, the bane of musical theater, the stage was miked — and the sound was amazingly natural.
Emmanuel Schikenader, the owner of the theater where the opera premiered in 1791, was the original Papageno, the real hero of the tale. Prince Tamino, who normally would have been, was a tenor and earnest, neither of which Mozart much liked. In short, this vaudeville musical skewers traditional simplistic storytelling.
Still, Tamino has one of the opera’s most beautiful arias, at the very beginning, and the light tenor Charles Calotta delivered it with a most lyrical expressiveness (and his diction was exemplary). He sets out on his quest for love with the hapless bird-catcher Papageno, given warmth and wit by baritone Sean Stanton.
The object of Tamino’s quest, Princess Pamina — no superficial beauty — was Avery Boettcher, most sympathetic with her lovely lyrical soprano. Pamina’s mother, the Queen of the Night, who turns out to be the villainess was given a virtuoso and fiery performance, famous pyrotechnics and all, by soprano Krista Renee Pape. Contrasting was the deep warmth of bass Andrew Boisvert as Sarastro, the sage High Priest of the Sun (and in some versions, Pamina’s father).
There were no weak performances, even by the minor characters. Tenor Andrew McGowan was wonderfully wily as Sarastro’s lustful servant Monostatos. Bass Karl Butterman had the perfect bass for the Speaker at the temple. And soprano Robin Clifford was just charming as Papageno’s Papagena. Those and Alexandra Burkot, Chelsea Laggans and Caitlin McGrail filled various roles and made up the chorus.
Burkot’s approach in both tempo and expressiveness was traditional, which expresses Mozart best. The orchestra was responsive and sensitive, and sounded great. This was a light, bright and joyful performance of “The Magic Flute.”
