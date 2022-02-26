Organist Alastair Stout, Shetland native and minister of music at Grace Congregational Church in Rutland, is celebrating Easter and Lent with an Ash Wednesday solo recital. Part of the Epsilon Spires Lunchtime Pipe Organ Series, “Wondrous Love” features music of Nicolaus Bruhns, Stout, Barber and J.S. Bach, and will be performed at noon Wednesday, March 2 at Epsilon Spires.
Once a Baptist church and now a multi-media arts center, Epsilon Spires retains the church’s Estey pipe organ, built in Brattleboro in 1906.
“I’ve tried to arrange the program around what’s available on the instrument,” Stout said in a recent interview. “The program is actually on Ash Wednesday, so I thought it would be interesting to have a program that took you through a journey through Lent looking toward the light of Easter.”
Stout studied in London at the Royal College of Music, the Guildhall School of Music and Drama and at Royal Holloway, University of London. He has given recitals throughout the United Kingdom, the United States and Mexico, and recorded for the BBC. In 2002, he moved to Pittsburgh to become director of music at the Coraopolis United Methodist Church and later, director of the Pittsburgh Compline Choir. He has been minister of music at Grace Congregational Church in Rutland since 2017.
Stout’s Ash Wednesday program begins with the great Praeludium in E minor by the Danish-German composer Nicolaus Bruhns (1665-97).
“This is this fantastic piece,” Stout said. “What I love about it is how his imagination starts down one route and suddenly changes, and we have something totally different. So you have this wonderful opening fanfare, and suddenly he breaks into this strange fugue. That stops after about a page and we go into this fantasy-like (section). This schizophrenic writing style appeals to me a lot.”
Even more magnificently, the program closes with the Fantasia in G Major, BWV 572 by Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750).
“The Bach heralds the Easter light and dawn in the most fantastic way,” Stout said. “And in between those pieces are a set of mine and some Samuel Barber.”
Stout is represented by his Five Pieces — Intrada, Chorale, Canzona (with Variation), Trumpet Voluntary and Corrente — and American composer Samuel Barber (1919-81) by his “Wondrous Love” (Variations on a Shape Note Hymn) and his famous Adagio (from the second string quartet).
“I thought these are like the journey,” Stout said. “If you journey through the 40 days of Lent, you’re reflecting and investigating that journey personally. And all of those pieces, mine and the Barber, are like looking under stones and finding pieces of driftwood on the beach, I guess, and figuring out what that has to do with light.”
“The final piece is a fantastic Bach fantasia, which just heralds the Easter light and dawn in the most fantastic way,” Stout said. “So I think there’s a real sense of journey to the recital — which is the whole idea of Lent.”
The “host” to Stout and the Lunchtime Pipe Organ Series is the Epsilon Spires historic Estey organ. The Estey Organ Co. built organs in Brattleboro 1852-1953, beginning with hand-crafted nickelodeons and adding pipe organs in 1901. Estey pipe organs were once found throughout the Northeast, and some can still be found around Vermont. More information can be found from The Estey Organ Museum in Brattleboro at www.esteyorganmuseum.org online.
“I’m looking forward to exploring it,” Stout said of the organ. “I know it’s a mid-size three-manual (keyboard) Estey with typical colors, so there’s a lot that can be done with it. It’s a diverse instrument, which is the reason I chose this program, especially my pieces, which use a lot of different color. I think it will be a lot of fun.”
In addition to his roles as organist and choir director, Stout is an award-winning composer. His music spans almost every genre, from solo instrumental to works for large symphony orchestra. In 2001, he completed an 80-minute chamber opera, “Releasing the Sky,” based on the final flight of the Russian astronaut, Vladimir Komarov. Stout’s music has been performed by ensembles and soloists throughout Europe, Australasia, North America and Mexico.
Stout credits much of his musical inspiration to his youth in the Shetland Islands, 100 miles off the northeast coast of Scotland. The BBC television detective series “Shetland,” which began appearing in 2013, has been a great hit and brought renewed interest to the islands.
“A friend of mine is one of the actors in it — we went to college together,” Stout said. “It’s a very difficult dialect, kind of a mixture of Scottish, and a kind of Norse. There’s so much influence from Norway, across from Shetland. In fact, Shetland was originally owned by Denmark and given away as a dowry when the prince of Scotland married into a Denmark family. So they gave Shetland to Scotland.”
Stout’s father, a Shetland native and member of the merchant navy, and his English mother returned to Shetland when Alastair was born. He and his two sisters grew up there.
“It was a remarkable experience,” Stout said. “I would never have become a composer or a musician if I hadn’t been brought up in Shetland. Especially as a composer because the landscape is just so incredibly raw and inspiring for a young mind.”
Stout’s father was an avid fisherman, and the two would go off together.
“It was in those coves and coastal areas of Shetland that I had all my orchestration lessons — all the more when I went to college,” Stout said. “Because the meter of the waves and the rhythm of the tides, and the sounds of the sea and the gulls, and the texture of the landscape — that’s what created the musical ideas.”
jim.lowe @timesargus.com / jim.lowe @rutlandherald.com
