Barn Opera

The new Otter Creek Music Festival will present concerts at the Barn Opera House in Brandon, as well as the Salisbury Congregational Meetinghouse July 24-30.

After 42 years under the leadership of Glenn Andres, the Salisbury Summer Performance Series annually brought concerts of all varieties to the Salisbury Congregational Meetinghouse.

Supported by donations from the attending public and from grants from Vermont arts and humanities organization, The Salisbury Summer Series was at a crossroads, with a devoted audience but dwindling organizational infrastructure. It was imperative that the series continue, even if not in its original method.

