Celebrated Nashville roots band Old Crow Medicine Show brings its rollicking live show and breakneck bluegrass to Jay Peak for the first time Aug. 28, performing in support of a new album, “Paint This Town.”
Released in April on ATO Records, the album is Old Crow’s seventh and first to be created in its own Hartland Studio, an East Nashville location the band acquired in early 2020 and then transformed into a custom-built clubhouse-like space.
“Doing it ourselves was a lot more fun with a lot less pressure, and because of that we were way less precious about it,” says fiddle-playing front man Ketch Secor in press materials. “It all felt less like a chore and more like a complete joy.”
Secor, 44, who grew up in Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley, got his start in music in nearby New Hampshire, learning how to play clawhammer banjo and exploring the history of old-time music while a student at Phillips Exeter Academy. Two years after graduating from Exeter in 1996, he formed Old Crow at age 19 in Ithaca, New York, with childhood friend Christopher “Critter” Fuqua.
Fuqua is no longer with the Grammy Award-winning band, now a six-piece that includes longtime members Morgan Jahnig (upright bass) and Cory Younts (mandolin) and more recent additions Jerry Pentecost (drums), Mike Harris (guitar, mandolin, banjo, dobro) and Mason Via (guitar).
Secor has strong connections to Vermont, falling in love with the Green Mountain State’s vibrant traditional music scene and history while at Exeter and in subsequent brief stints in Burlington — where he busked for a time on Church Street.
“For years now, traveling up to the Green Mountain State has been kind a kind of music homecoming for our band,” said Secor last year via email. “I’ll never forget getting my busking license at City Hall on Church Street in Burlington back in the late ‘90s.”
“From bluegrass in Brattleboro to the contra dance sounds of Hero Island and a little ‘Junta’ thrown in for good measure, OCMS has always loved Vermont’s homegrown music scene,” he wrote.
Old Crow Medicine Show kicked off last year’s summer concert season in style with two early-July shows at Shelburne Museum, as part of the Ben & Jerry’s Concerts on the Green Series.
“Paint This Town” finds Old Crow firing on all cylinders, delivering an eclectic album that features some of the band’s finest tunes to date.
Case in point: The album’s title track opener is an instant Old Crow classic, an autobiographical tale about the band’s carefree troublemaking over the past two decades. “We were teenage troubadours hopping on box cars for a hell of a one-way ride,” sings Secor on the tune.
The hard-driving and anthemic “Bombs Away,” written soon after the demise of Secor’s marriage, puts a sprightly twist on the classic divorce song, while the gospel-infused “Gloryland” is a poignant lament for our failure to care for each other.
Other more subdued highlights include “Honey Chile,” a beautifully melancholy love song, and “Reasons to Run,” a pretty ode to the emotional toll of too much time on the road.
“Paint This Town” also includes powerful songs about racism (“DeFord Rides Again”), drugs (“Painkiller”), the abolitionist movement (“John Brown’s Dream”), environmental degradation (“Used to Be a Mountain”) and the Mississippi flag (“New Mississippi Flag”).
“Making a joyous noise helps ease the pain of troubled times, and that’s precisely what happens here,” said the All Music Guide of the album. “The good and the bad intermingle like the past and the present, resulting in a lively, heartfelt record.”
American Songwriter said the album “could be considered the group’s most emphatic effort yet, given its music and messaging,” calling it “a breathtaking set of songs that reflects their usual combination of inspiration and abandon.”
“Few bands generate as much exuberance and enthusiasm as Old Crow Medicine Show, a band that’s built its following through populist appeal and absolute allegiance to down-home upstart Americana,” added American Songwriter.
“‘Paint This Town’ offers yet another ideal example, a breathtaking set of songs that reflects their usual combination of inspiration and abandon.”
Opening the show is Dom Flemons, a North Carolina-based singer-songwriter who calls himself “the American songster.” A former member of acclaimed acoustic trio Carolina Chocolate Drops, the Grammy Award-winning artist, 39, has been making a name for himself as a distinctive voice in folk/Americana circles.
