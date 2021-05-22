Windsor area singer-songwriter Dave Richardson is an optimist who apparently is in love with his partner, his home, garden and his place in life. The songs on “Palms To Pines,” his second studio album, reflect positiveness and a generally upbeat look at life.
Richardson’s first nationally distributed studio album, 2018’s “Carry Me Along,” received critical acclaim and considerable radio play, reaching #23 on the Folk DJ chart.
“I have been thinking about home, solitude, connection, and relationships. My need for space and to retreat, and my social anxiety can interfere with my desire to connect with others, share experiences, and be together,” writes Richardson in promotional materials. “My songwriting has been reflecting these themes, and by late 2019 I had a collection of the most personal songs I’ve ever written.”
Richardson has a pleasant voice that conveys an upbeat attitude and a well-honed acoustic guitar style that reflects a number of folk-based styles. The production from Dimension Sound Studios in Boston, recorded in March 2020, is tight and unobtrusive. We especially liked Valerie Thompson’s cello parts.
Richardson’s music reflects his early years listening to ’60s pop and classic rock. He writes catchy melodies reminiscent of Paul Simon and James Taylor. His biography says his musical influences include modern singer-songwriters Neko Case and Caitlin Canty. He also owes his style to song collectors and re-interpreters like Jean Ritchie and Martin Carthy, and Archie Fisher whose song “Gunsmoke and Whisky” sounds eerily like Richardson’s “Flashlight” on the album.
Richardson has a sense of humor. His song “Apology to Mouse (Recently Deceased)” is about killing a critter in a way that justifies the execution as an act of self-preservation. He writes: “To whom it may concern/ I must apologize for having caused your death/ It wasn’t personal, I’m sure you understand/ And if you do not understand, please allow me to explain/ A fellow makes his home/ As a fortress to protect at all costs/ And when that boundary is crossed/ The instinct to defend kicks in.”
On “Garden House” Richardson praises his home and garden. Who can argue with these lyrics? “I love this garden and I love this house/ The rain sounds lovely as it’s coming down/ Coming down on the garden, coming down on the house/ And it’s still so early in this little town.”
The title song “Palms To Pines” expresses the uneasy feeling many New Englanders have leaving our cold north in winter for warmer climes. “Leaves blow on top of the snow/ It’s 23 degrees outside/ We skipped the fall no cleanup at all/ Pulled the blankets up and stayed inside/ The beach song called out our names/ We couldn’t help but listen/ So we flew and the next thing we knew/ We were right where we had been missing/ We don’t belong here/ We’re from the old East Coast/ What if we stayed here/ This place where we feel the most.”
Dave Richardson may not write the deepest lyrics or dazzle with a fancy picking style, but there’s something important in heartfelt songs that express basic human feelings in ways we can all relate to.
The title track of this album is available at: dave-richardson.bandcamp.com/track/palms-to-pines
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.