RUTLAND — The Paramount Theatre will screen Mozart’s “The Magic Flute” encore from The Metropolitan Opera at 12:55 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11.
The production was staged and produced by Broadway’s Julie Taymor (of “The Lion King” fame). A wonderfully playful visually stunning presentation ideal for people of all ages, it features an imaginative integration of beautifully constructed puppets and world-class singers.
“The Magic Flute” is the Met’s abridged English-language version of Mozart’s “Die Zauberflöte,” a sublime fairy tale that moves freely between earthy comedy and noble mysticism. Mozart wrote the original opera in German for a theater just outside Vienna with the clear intention of appealing to audiences from all walks of life.
The story is told in a Singspiel (“song-play”) format characterized by separate musical numbers connected by dialogue and busy action, an excellent structure for navigating the diverse moods, which range from solemn to lighthearted, of the story and score.
The composer and the librettist were both Freemasons, and Masonic imagery is used throughout the work. The story, however, is as universal as any fairy tale.
The cast includes: Matthew Polenzani (Tamino), Nathan Gunn (Papageno), Erika Miklosa (Queen of the Night), Greg Fedderly (Monostatos), Ying Huang (Pamina), and Jennifer Aylmer (Papagena).
Tickets are $23; call 802-775-0903, or go to www.paramountvt.org online.
