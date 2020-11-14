Patti Casey and the Wicked Fine Players join forces for good in a benefit concert that will be streamed, by ticket only, at 7 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Nov. 20-22 at The Old Meeting House in East Montpelier Center. This concert will feature vocal harmonies and acoustic instrumental work by internationally recognized award-winning songwriters, pickers, and singers.
And at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, Casey will again be joined by longtime musical collaborator Colin McCaffrey, this time in a live and live-streamed concert at the Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center in Stowe.
For the East Montpelier concert, Casey has reunited with McCaffrey and former Bluegrass Gospel Project band mates Taylor Armerding, Andy Greene, Kirk Lord and Paul Miller. This reunion allows for a little more blue in the bluegrass, a little more swing, and a whole lot of fun.
The concert will feature McCaffrey’s singing fiddle and vocal harmonies, Armerding’s dynamic tenor vocals and mandolin licks, Greene’s guitar work, Lord’s acoustic bass, Miller’s crooning and masterful guitar and of course, Casey’s voice and songs.
It is hoped that this concert and raffle will raise money and awareness to support the over 25 local, regional, and national organizations and initiatives that address food security, healthcare, homelessness and social justice and receive funding from The Old Meeting House.
As well as tickets to the performance filmed in the historic Old Meeting House, raffle tickets will be available for a chance to win Patti Casey and friends for a house concert when COVID-19 restrictions allow it.
For Old Meeting House information and tickets ($35 suggested donation), go online to commarts.org Stowe tickets are $25 live, $15 live-streamed; go online to www.sprucepeakarts.org
