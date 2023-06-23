The props for “Play Dead,” the opening show at Phantom Theater in Warren, were hauled down from Montreal in a 15-foot truck on June 10, accompanied by the cast of six international circus performers who will rehearse until the show’s opening performance June 29, and run through July 2.
Brin Schoellkopf (who uses the pronoun they), a Warren native, thought it a brilliant plan to debut their show at Phantom when the board approached Schoellkopf with the idea. They have a large fan base in Vermont among audiences who have seen them as a lanky kid growing up in Circus Smirkus, then waving them off to l’Ecole National de Cirque in Montreal when they were 17, and after they graduated, following them as they shifted into professional companies with tight wire and acrobatic skills, all the more extraordinary because of their 6-foot, 4-inch frame. When offstage, Schoellkopf is earnest, friendly, full of heart and happy to talk about the profession that is about so much more than trickery, and in which they continue to grow.
During the pandemic, with performance venues closed, Schoellkopf made their way to South Africa to join close friend and fellow acrobat Sabine van Rensburg, where they created an award-winning film, “Moya,” which they brought to Phantom last year. This year, bringing “Play Dead” “home” to Warren makes Schoellkopf feel that after nine years of training and performing, they have come “full circle” at the age of 27.
Schoellkopf and the other five circus artists formed People Watching Collective three years ago when they first began working on “Play Dead.” The artists were in circus school together, and as each went on to perform internationally, they held onto their vision of forming their own ensemble. It is original in that the performers “fused their organic acrobatic research with elements of physical theater and nuanced choreographic work,” said Schoellkopf.
“People Watching seemed the perfect name for our company,” they explained, “as it’s about the act of observing the way we navigate social connections and interactions.”
For “Play Dead,” the performers use live performance, film and photography to create a body of work that is intimate, and at the same time universal in the way it presents the human condition. Each of the performers decided to risk stepping away from the discipline they were known for and go out on a limb (so to speak) to explore other aspects of their talent.
The focus of this show is more on dramaturgy than trickery, according to Schoellkopf, meaning that “the body is used as an instrument to exaggerate and amplify the storytelling elements that adds yet a new dimension to the show.”
Schoellkopf initially found it intimidating to create a title for their show. They said, “I like the energy that the name ‘Play Dead’ provokes, this certain contradiction of time, which the show plays on a lot. In many ways the show is an ode to our youth, and all the uncertainties, flawed ideals, and sheer exhilaration that such an age encompasses. And on the other side, we are met with realities that bring us back into our body. We have all experienced death and tragedies in one way or another in our lives, but we find light through the act of play.”
In further describing “Play Dead,” Schoellkopf says, “We are presenting comedy through absurdity. Everything becomes exaggerated. The body is used as the main tool to exaggerate these absurd interactions between the artists. Through its surrealistic blend of acrobatics, movement and physical theater, the piece moves with larger-than-life physicality while bathing in an intimate atmosphere. By giving place for seemingly unexceptional stories to unfold, we look closer and marvel at how beautiful, twisted and sometimes laughable reality can be.”
Schoellkopf adds, “The show also plays on elements of circus by using traditional disciplines, such as bottle walking and plate spinning, to enhance the domestic and absurd universe that the characters encompass.”
Aside from the philosophical aspects of being a circus artist discussed here, theatergoers can expect an evening of magic from highly trained professionals, and for many, a chance to see their hometown kid all grown up and gifting them with his talent, just as they did when they was 13.
This is a show for ages (approximate) 10 and older. Phantom Theater has placed a major focus on purchasing tickets early through its credit-card system.
Janet Hubbard is a board member of Phantom Theater.